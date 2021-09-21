The News-Gazette is staffing each Illinois football home game in 2021 with a Junior Reporter.
On Friday, Garrett Cook was on call for the Illini’s game against Maryland. The seventh-grader from Champaign’s Jefferson Middle School enjoyed the atmosphere if not the result. His report:
The tour was great.
I got to see some of the radio announcers in their booth, and I got to look down on the field.
Right before the game, I went on the field and saw the players run out of the tunnel — but, be warned, it is so loud! If you are a News-Gazette Junior Reporter, and you’re going to one of the home games, then I will say it gets a bit overwhelming during the tour, but it will be amazing, trust me.
The game started, and the Terrapins blocked our field-goal attempt. Then they got one of their own. Then we got a field goal.
Halftime was 3-3 and needed more scoring, am I right?
On the drive right after halftime, the Terrapins scored a touchdown, 10-3 Terrapins. They were about to get another touchdown, but the Illinois defense came in clutch and forced a fumble. Then the Illini scored a miraculous touchdown where he made three defenders miss. Then they got a fumble, and the Illini were going to score again, but Brandon Peters threw an interception. The stadium went wild from all cheering to sudden shock.
This next touchdown in the fourth quarter was amazing. The Illini running back ran to about the 30-yard line and fumbled, but Illini wide receiver Casey Washington scooped it up and ran for a touchdown, 17-10 Illinois. Then a big sack on Maryland forced them to punt down by seven with 11 minutes to go in the fourth.
The Illini had a good drive going but could not convert.
Then the Terrapins tied the game with 2:14 left on the clock. I thought Illinois could score the winning touchdown, but … the Terrapins sacked the Illini and got the ball back in good field position with 47 seconds left, and with good completion, they got a field goal opportunity and won the game 20-17.
Sadly, the Terrapins won. Shake it off, Illini, and win this week!
— Garrett Cook