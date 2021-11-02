The News-Gazette is staffing each Illinois football home game in 2021 with a Junior Reporter. On Saturday, Edward Thies worked the sidelines for the Illini’s game against Rutgers. The third-grader from Robeson Elementary in Champaign was hoping to see Illinois stay hot — but it didn’t happen:
It was a heartbreaking loss, because after the victory at No. 7 Penn State, we all thought Illinois was going to win.
Instead, Illinois lost to Rutgers 20 to 14.
It was still fun to go see my name on the screen and to take a tour of the stadium and go on the field.
I was really hoping for a pick-six at the end of the game. I was so dumbfounded after we lost. It was a really exciting game.
First, Rutgers had a touchdown. Then Illinois had a touchdown.
Next, Rutgers scored a field goal. After that, Illinois scored another touchdown.
Next, another Rutgers touchdown. Finally, Rutgers scored a field goal.
At the end, Illinois had a chance to win, but they didn’t convert a 4th-and-1 play. As you can see, it adds up to Rutgers 20, Illinois 14.
It’s funny because the average yards per play was Illinois 6.1 and Rutgers 5.0. You would have thought Illinois would have won because they had a better average of yards per play.
One reason for the loss was that the Illinois defense was not good this game because they gave up a 4th-and-5 conversion on the last play of the third quarter, although Illinois did have more passing yards (190-158). The rushing yards that Illinois got were not as good. Rutgers won that by 230 to 107. The total yards add up to Rutgers 388, Illinois 297. Rutgers almost had 100 more yards than Illinois.
It’s funny that there were no fumbles and no interceptions in the game. This tells you that the offenses were pretty good at not losing the ball, and the defenses were not good at getting an interception or a fumble.
Our best win was against Penn State. Our worst loss was against Rutgers (this game).
Illinois played hard though. We could have done better though.