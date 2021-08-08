Will tailgating return for this year’s Illini football season?
Fire up those grills,
Illini fans.
“Plans are to allow tailgating with no restrictions for the upcoming football season,” said UI athletics spokesman Kent Brown.
Though masking is required for all indoor spaces at the university, no new directives have been issued for outdoor mask-wearing or distancing.
That means the world to Lot 31 regulars like Patrick Rouse, former Illini football snapper and lifelong superfan.
“Of all the things we missed in 2020, this one means the most to me and my family,” he said. “It was rough waking up on Saturday knowing there’s a game on that you can’t be at. It was a strange feeling, not unlike everything else we dealt with that year.”
An Illini fan “since birth,” practically, Rouse attended dozens of home games growing up here, attending Centennial High School before walking on to the college squad in his backyard.
The home opener vs. Nebraska also serves as a 20-year anniversary celebration of his team’s Big Ten championship, featuring coach Ron Turner and plenty of his former teammates.
“We’ll do it like old times and crank it up like we always do,” he said. “Combine that with the excitement with Coach (Bret) Bielema, and it’ll be extra special.”
He’ll be pulling up on Saturday, Aug. 28, around 5:30 a.m. to beat the first-game rush.