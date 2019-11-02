LIVE! Illinois 38, Rutgers 10
Final — Illinois 38, Rutgers 10
Three defensive takeaways, including a pick-6, and timely offense carried red-hot Illinois.
Dele Harding had 12 tackles and an interception return for a touchdown late in the game to lead Illinois (5-4, 3-3 Big Ten Conference).
Brandon Peters was 6-of-11 passing for 120 yards and one touchdown. Dre Brown carried eight times for 31 yards and two touchdowns. Josh Imatorbhebhe had three receptions for 56 yards and a score.
Johnny Langan was 5-of-10 passing for 86 yards and a touchdown for Rutgers (2-7, 0-6). He also threw one interception. Aaron Young carried the ball 12 times for 67 yards to lead the Scarlet Knights. Mohamed Jabbie had three receptions for 64 yards and Rutgers’ only touchdown,
The Illinois defense was a force all afternoon, The Illini led the nation in fumble recoveries, was second in forced fumbles and second in turnovers gained coming into the game and did nothing but pad those numbers.
The game was tied 10-10 at the half, but Peters unleashed a 54-yard scamper midway through the third quarter to the Rutgers’ 2-yard line to set up a 2-yard touchdown run by Brown. On the next Rutgers possession, Nate Hobbs recovered a Langan fumble and ran it 32 yards for a touchdown to put Illinois up 24-10.
Harding forced a fumble with 4:48 left in the third quarter and Illinois scored on the next play, a 52-yard touchdown pass to Imatorbhebhe. Early in the fourth quarter, Harding picked off a Langan pass and ran it back 54 yards for a touchdown.
After a slow first-half start, Illinois’ defense helped open the offensive floodgates. Many wondered how Illinois would handle its newfound success on the heels of a one-point comeback win over then-No. 6 Wisconsin two weeks ago and a decisive victory over Purdue last week.
Illinois answered those questions and then some, giving Smith, whose job had been in question just a few weeks ago, some breathing room.
The Illini travel to Michigan State next Saturday to play the Spartans. — AP.
Illinois 38, Rutgers 10 — 14:09 left in 4th quarter
And I'd call this Illinois piling on. Ayo Shogbonyo gets the QB hurry, and Dele Harding was the beneficiary with a pick six (54 yards on the return).The PAT is good and the #Illini lad 38-10 with 14:09 to play.— Scott Richey (@srrichey) November 2, 2019
***
Illinois 31, Rutgers 10 — 3:30 left in 3rd quarter
I'd consider this Illinois pulling away. Brandon Peters hits Josh Imatorbhebhe deep for a 52-yard score.PAT is good and the #Illini lead 31-10 with 3:30 left in 3rd quarter.— Scott Richey (@srrichey) November 2, 2019
***
Illinois 24, Rutgers 10 — 7:29 left in 3rd quarter
Today's first half had some passing similarities to the first half of last night's Illinois basketball exhibition. As in not a great start. The second half today is shaping up kind of similarly, too.
Following the Brandon Peters scramble and Dre Brown touchdown, Illinois got on the board almost immediately after Nate Hobbs returned a fumble by Rutgers quarterback Johnny Langan 36 yards for a touchdown. It was the fourth defensive touchdown of the season and first for Hobbs.
***
Illinois 17, Rutgers 10 — 9:08 left in 3rd quarter
The keeper has been there as a read for Brandon Peters today. The Illinois quarterback just hasn't kept it. Except for what has to be (I'll look it up later) the longest rush of his career. Peters not only kept the ball on a read, but he faked a pitch before cutting back inside for a 54-yard rush. Would have been a touchdown, too, if he didn't run out of gas and get hauled down on the 2-yard. And if it wasn't an energy thing, he definitely heard footsteps because he kept looking back.
Illinois got the touchdown on the next play, though. Dre Brown took the direct snap in the Wildcat and ran an easy two yards for his second touchdown of the game.
***
Illinois 10, Rutgers 10 — Halftime
So who had a tie at halftime? Can't say Illinois did itself any favors after a couple of early scoring drives. The offense got even more predictable and much less effective. Brandon Peters took a pair of drive-ending sacks, and the run game wasn't exactly fruitful. The Illini defense wasn't much better after allowing Rutgers back in the game.
Incredible to see the support from the #Illini Family A special Thank You message from @BobbyRoundtr97 pic.twitter.com/VxS9YiypKq— Illinois Football (@IlliniFootball) November 2, 2019
***
Illinois 10, Rutgers 7 — 12:25 left in 2nd quarter
Well, the shutout is off the board quite a bit earlier this week. Rutgers scores on a 31-yard touchdown pass from Johnny Langan to Mohamed Jabbie a play after Illinois defensive tackle Jamal Milan literally threw Langan for a 3-yard loss.
So it's still a game. Stay tuned.
***
Illinois 10, Rutgers 0 — 2:28 left in 1st quarter
Here's the thing. Rutgers just isn't very good. The Scarlet Knights have 17 yards on two drives combined. Illinois is a drive up, just finished its third, and has chosen to simply run the ball all over Rutgers. With moderate success averaging 4.9 yards per carry.
The Illini had a couple of shots at the end zone to cap their latest drive, but Josh Imatorbhebhe apparently bobbled what would have been a touchdown enough to make it an incompletion. Then Brandon Peters hit the Rutgers defensive back in the back of the head on the next attempt.
So a 33-yard field goal from James McCourt finished the drive instead. It's points.
***
Illinois 7, Rutgers 0 — 8:38 left in 1st quarter
Much better drive for the Illini on their second attempt. The bulk yardage came on a 48-yard pass from Brandon Peters to Donny Navarro. At first glance it looked like a perfect pass from Peters to where only Navarro could snag it. Replay can be your friend, though, so upon further review Navarro had to make a pretty great snag on a bit of an underthrown ball.
That got Illinois into the red zone, and Dre Brown finished off the drive with a 10-yard touchdown run.
***
Your Illinois starters for today's game:
The #Illini defensive starters:DE - Gay, ShogbonyoDT - Milan, OliverLB - Hansen, Harding, EiflerCB - Adams, HobbsS - Green, S. Brown— Scott Richey (@srrichey) November 2, 2019
The #Illini offensive starters:T - Lowe, PalczewskiG - Green, PetitbonC - KramerWR - Navarro, Washington, ImatorbhebheTE - BarkerRB - CorbinQB - Peters— Scott Richey (@srrichey) November 2, 2019
***
The list of notable unavailable Illinois players wasn't exactly unexpected, although there was some thought Oluwole Betiku Jr. would be back at defensive end after also missing the Purdue game. Since he isn't, here's what the Illini will need in his (and the other injured players' stead):
— No Jamal Woods is another blow to the Illinois defensive line, but the Illini are still solid up the middle. Defensive tackles Jamal Milan and Tymir Oliver were the driving force of last week's fairly dominant performance against Purdue. No Woods or Betiku, though, means Ayo Shogbonyo has to keep up his steady, albeit less than flashy, play, and either Owen Carney or Isaiah Gay has to show some of that first couple games of 2017 flash.
— Freshman quarterback Isaiah Williams being unavailable isn't really a big deal. Brandon Peters is the Illinois quarterback. Matt Robinson is his backup. None of that is in dispute.
— Look for more Casey Washington at wide receiver with Ricky Smalling out again. Or maybe Caleb Reams. The converted tight end was finally healthy last week and was a force blocking downfield.
— No Delano Ware at safety is only a big deal if Illinois coach Lovie Smith is forced to go into his defensive back rotation. He didn't at Purdue, with Stanley Green and Sydney Brown playing what seemed like every single snap.
Nothing like 🏈 Saturday’s with dad. #Illini x #DadsDay pic.twitter.com/xDIwsrTHq8— Illinois Football (@IlliniFootball) November 2, 2019
***
It's definitely November. You know how you can tell? Back-to-back LIVE! Reports on consecutive days for two different sports. After Illinois basketball (eventually) took care of business Friday night in its exhibition game against Lewis, Lovie Smith and Co. are looking for a fifth football win.
A .500 Illinois football team in November has been a rarity of late. It's the first time Smith has been .500 at this point of the season since he took the Illini job in March 2016. And if the odds hold — Illinois is a 19 1/2-point favorite this morning — the Illini will be one win away from bowl eligibility. That would be a first since the 2014 season.
Out today for @IlliniFootball ... Oluwole Betiku, Jamal Woods, Isaiah Williams, Ricky Smalling and Delano Ware. #Illini— Scott Richey (@srrichey) November 2, 2019
While we're on the topic of lengthy streaks ... Illinois has also not won three straight Big Ten games since 2007. Again, that should happen today with Rutgers having already fired its coach and basically being unable to score against Big Ten opponents.
"I know they have had the coaching change and some different things have happened," Smith said of the Scarlet Knights. "But, defensively, they haven't changed schemes, and the same athletes are there. And offensively there has been a change, especially of late. When you have a head coach who had the quarterback in high school, and had a history together. And when you have a quarterback who ran the ball over 20 times the past week. The quarterback ran the ball a lot more this past week, and the offense that they have put up the most points they've had all year.
"But we assume we will see more of that. Just like we're talking about you have to grow each week, find out more about yourself. One of the best offensive lines we will play against this week. So good talent, we will need to play better ball and then we played some of the time this past game."
That takes me back to the line for today's game, though. Illinois opened the week as a 22-point favorite in some books. Since it's dropped to 19 1/2, that means bettors have been hammering Rutgers and the points. That's fair. The Illini haven't been a three-touchdown favorite against anybody in some time. Not even Akron in Week 1 this season, and the Zips are arguably the worst team in college football (although that was found out afterward).
Anyway, big day for Illinois football. Beat Rutgers and bowl eligibility is in the Illini's hands. They'll have three cracks at No. 6, and it's not exactly a foreboding slate.
Playing at Michigan State next week will be tough, but the Spartans just lost their best defensive player to a PED ban and things were kind of falling apart in East Lansing before that. A road game at Iowa is probably the toughest — even if the Hawkeyes have been their uninspiring selves — and then a seriously struggling Northwestern team at home in the regular season finale sits as a beacon of hope if the road games don't go Illinois' way.
"You can't live in the past," Smith said about his team's recent success. "We knew we had a second half of football coming up. And when you have disappointment early, that's not the end of the game. I just try to make a comparison to a football game.
"If you're behind at the half, what has been decided? Nothing really, it's how you perform in the second half of the game and it's how you perform in the second half of the season. Our players are buying in to that."
Scott Richey covers college basketball for The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).