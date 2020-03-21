Dick Martin made a name for himself in the local sports broadcasting world first in the early 1960s.
And he continued to do so in the ensuing years and decades, becoming a familiar voice for many Illinois sports fans.
On Friday, the University of Illinois athletic department confirmed that Martin died on Thursday in Florida. He was 87 years old.
Martin broadcast Illini games both on radio and television during the 1970s, 1980s and early 1990s, with former Illini football standout Jim Grabowski next to him in the booth for Illinois football games.
Inducted into the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 1980, Martin got his broadcasting start at radio station WGFA in Watseka by calling high school sports, continuing to do so for many years.
A cause of death was not immediately available. WGFA tweeted on Friday afternoon that arrangements are pending at Knapp Funeral Home in Watseka.