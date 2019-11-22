CHAMPAIGN — Lovie Smith arrived on the Illinois campus in March 2016 bringing with him the idea of a defense driven by takeaways.
Made sense.
It’s how Smith built his Chicago Bears teams — particularly the one that reached Super Bowl XLI.
Now in Smith’s fourth season at the helm, Illinois is finally reaping the benefits of Lovie Ball. The Illini rank first in the country in total takeaways with 26 — two more than reigning national champions Clemson and a ranking buoyed by recovering 16 fumbles. They also rank first in defensive touchdowns with six.
Smith has repeatedly said takeaways are part of his team’s defensive identity. It just took some time for that to infuse itself at Illinois.
“We preach it daily — constantly — that you have to take the ball away,” Smith said. “It’s not a good defensive game unless we take the ball away, and that’s because I think it’s needed to win games just as much as ball security on the other side of the football. That’s in our DNA, and our guys get that. I think, to a man, they’ll talk about the importance of those things.”
The daily reminders of just how important takeaways can be are at the heart of Illinois’ breakout season. The Illini had 18 takeaways in 2016. Then 19 in 2017 and 20 in 2018.
“From day one, he’s been preaching us punching the ball away and taking the ball whenever the opportunity presents itself,” senior linebacker Dele Harding said. “From freshman year, a lot of guys — especially the seniors that are still here — have bought into that. That’s four years of finding ways to get the ball back, and it’s been paying off ever since. I’m definitely proud of the guys who have bought in and are getting the ball back.”
Harding is certainly one of them. While his most notable statistic is his Big Ten-leading 12 tackles per game that also ranks him second nationally, the 6-foot-1, 230-pound middle linebacker also has three forced fumbles, three interceptions, two defensive touchdowns (both of the pick-six variety) and one fumble recovery.
Harding has, clearly then, played a key role in Illinois’ takeaway boom. Because Illinois recovering at least one fumble — and as many as four — in every game this season counts as a boom. The Illini have also have an interception in all but three games with a high of three in the comeback 37-34 win at Michigan State on Nov. 9.
“It’s almost kind of like a chain reaction when it happens,” Harding said. “ It kind of decimates or destroys their momentum in the game. None of the stuff they have done prior to the turnover matters.
“They can go all the way to the 1, and if we punch the ball and get it back, nothing you have done really mattered to that point. I know that’s frustrating for the opposing offense. It’s just been working, man. All credit to coach Smith for preaching it from the first day.”
That consistent message is at least part of the difference in the number of takeaways this season. The Illini defense has had to truly buy in and execute that plan.
“You can talk about it all you want, but if you don’t practice it during the week and live with it within you ... being a part of Lovie’s defense, you have to love to take the ball away,” sophomore safety Sydney Brown said. “It’s something we take into practice every week. We take takeaways very seriously. It’s just something we strive for and kind of live with throughout practice.”
Brown had two of Illinois’ three interceptions at Michigan State. He got himself on both boards that are posted in the team’s defensive meeting room. One for takeaways. One for the more exclusive touchdown club after his pick-six off Spartans’ quarterback Brian Lewerke.
As much as takeaways are stressed by the Illinois defense, scoring is seen as equally as important.
“Every single time we go out there, I think we have a strong offensive mentality,” Brown said. “We want to score. As a defense, we want to put points on the board. If we could, we’d never leave the field if we could just keep scoring. Our No. 1 goal as a defense is to score.
“It’s just something that’s kind of developed the more guys get comfortable with the program and the scheme. It’s just starting to ramp up and excel, as you’ve seen the past few weeks.”