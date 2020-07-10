CHAMPAIGN — Almost four months after the college sports world halted because of the coronavirus pandemic, another seismic change happened Thursday.
Illinois, along with the rest of the Big Ten, will play a conference-only schedule with its fall sports teams this upcoming school year. That is, if it’s able to do so.
Those are the words from the Big Ten, which released a lengthy statement Thursday afternoon announcing the news but offering up no specifics.
No revised game schedules were released. No updates about whether fans would be able to attend said sporting events — again, if they even happen.
“We are facing uncertain and unprecedented times, and the health, safety and wellness of our student-athletes, coaches, game officials and others associated with our sports programs and campuses remain our number one priority,” the Big Ten said in a statement. “By limiting competition to other Big Ten institutions, the conference will have the greatest flexibility to adjust its own operations throughout the season and make quick decisions in real time based on the most current evolving medical advice and the fluid nature of the pandemic.”
Illinois football was slated to open the season on Sept. 4 against Illinois State, opponents who are located 54 miles away. That matchup, along with two other nonconference games scheduled against Connecticut (Sept. 12) and Bowling Green (Sept. 19) at Memorial Stadium, are now canceled.
Illinois was slated to pay those three schools a combined $1.65 million, according to contracts agreed upon when the games were scheduled. It was unclear Thursday what would happen to that money.
ISU: ‘We will adjust’
Illinois State athletic director Larry Lyons said in a statement released early Thursday evening — two hours after the Big Ten’s announcement — that he spoke with Illinois AD Josh Whitman earlier in the day.
“I appreciate him taking the time to pick up the phone and speak to me personally,” Lyons said. “We agreed to let the dust settle and have a follow-up conversation in a few days. Obviously, we are disappointed by the decision as there are many people affiliated with both universities that have had this game circled on their calendars for a long time.
“The fact of the matter is that the game will not be played, and we will adjust and move forward. That is how we have been operating since March, and we will continue to do so as things continue to change due to this pandemic.”
Football was the only fall sport at Illinois with a 2020 schedule publicly released before Thursday’s announcement. The other Illini teams that will have to follow these conference-only event guidelines are women’s volleyball, women’s soccer and men’s and women’s cross-country.
The Big Ten did not mention men’s tennis, women’s tennis, men’s golf and women’s golf in its announcement. Those sports have NCAA championships that typically end in the spring but who traditionally have held competitions starting in September.
“Details for these sports will be released at a later date,” the Big Ten statement read, “while decisions on sports not listed above will continue to be evaluated.”
The scheduled Big Ten opener for Illinois football before Thursday was set for Oct. 3 at Rutgers’ SHI Stadium, roughly 800 miles from Champaign.
UI: ‘Inconvenience for our fans’
The Illini were also slated to play at Nebraska (Oct. 10), Wisconsin (Oct. 31), Indiana (Nov. 14) and Northwestern (Nov. 28), with Big Ten home games against Purdue (Oct. 17), Minnesota (Oct. 24), Iowa (Nov. 7) and Ohio State (Nov. 21).
It’s unclear if those dates will remain the same.
“We anticipate a flurry of questions from fans, ticket holders, donors and others regarding the implications of that announcement for football, volleyball, soccer and cross-country at the University of Illinois,” the UI athletics department said in a statement Thursday. “Many of these questions do not yet have answers because there are still many pending decisions regarding length of season, opponents, home and away schedule dates, ticket prices and more.
“As soon as more information becomes available, we will share it broadly using all communication methods. We understand the lack of answers creates an inconvenience for our fans, and we appreciate their patience during these unprecedented times.”
Illinois sports information director Kent Brown said the department would have no comment Thursday beyond its statement. Despite the lack of specifics from the Big Ten on Thursday, Illinois said in its statement that it’s “encouraged” by the fact the conference plans to resume sports this fall.
Big Ten: Scholarships honored
The Big Ten also said summer workouts will continue. At Illinois, voluntary on-campus strength and conditioning started last month for the football and men’s basketball teams. Athletes in women’s basketball, volleyball and soccer also returned to campus earlier this month to begin preparations for their own voluntary strength and conditioning workouts.
“Furthermore, Big Ten student-athletes who choose not to participate in intercollegiate athletics at any time during the summer and/or the 2020-21 academic year due to concerns about COVID-19 will continue to have their scholarship honored by their institution and will remain in good standing with their team,” the Big Ten statement said.
Illinois’ statement echoed those sentiments, saying: “Health and safety of our students, coaches and staff, and fans remain the first and foremost priority of both the Big Ten and our university, and as the conference made clear, we will not hesitate to suspend, delay or cancel competition should such a decision be dictated by community health concerns.
“In addition, the Big Ten reiterated that for all member schools during this summer and upcoming academic year, participation in sports by our students is voluntary and scholarships and financial aid are protected for all student-athletes regardless of their participation.”