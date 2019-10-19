CHAMPAIGN — Photos and video of James McCourt being hoisted on his teammates’ shoulders after making the game-winning 39-yard field goal to upset No. 6 Wisconsin 24-23 show the Illinois redshirt junior kicker with just a touch of bewilderment on his face.
Turns out being the hero is a little less glamorous in the moment. While McCourt eventually found himself lifted in the air by offensive lineman Alex Palczewski, he started at the bottom of the pile with his teammates stacked on top of him in celebration.
“I was passed out at the bottom of the pile — supposedly,” McCourt said. “Jake Cerny saw my eyes roll back in my head. I got lifted up, and I really thought I woke up from a dream or something. It was unbelievable seeing everyone around.”
Here’s the play-by-play of the moments after McCourt finished off the biggest Illinois win of the Lovie Smith era. Or at least as much as he remembers.
The first player to grab McCourt after the kick was Illinois tight end Griffin Palmer. Their helmets got stuck together, and the crush of players wanting to get in on the celebration pushed Palmer from behind and McCourt ultimately to the ground.
“There must have been probably 10 bodies stacked vertically on top of me,” McCourt said. “I remember just seeing darkness and not knowing what was going on. I get lifted up and it kind of came to me.”
Then the celebration really got going. Fans rushed the Memorial Stadium turf, and McCourt wound up riding the shoulders of several of his teammates. Fellow kicker Caleb Griffin, a Danville native who celebrates his 20th birthday on Sunday, and tight end Bobby Walker teamed up to get McCourt in the air after his feet briefly touched the ground again.
“Really just pure happiness,” McCourt said to describe the postgame scene on the field. “Like 70-year-old Illini fans came up to me thanking me. I’m just a kicker who put it through the uprights. The whole team did their part to get me in that position.
“It was something unbelievable. This sounds weird, but I had a little bit of deja vu when I was up there. It was something I really thought I saw before. I’ve dreamt this since I could remember. It’s something I’ve always wanted. It’s every kickers’ dream. For it to be a nationally-ranked program like Wisconsin just adds the cherry on the cake.”
McCourt’s teammates took different approaches to how they watched — or didn’t watch — what turned out to be his game-winning kick. Illinois quarterback Brandon Peters said he had no doubt McCourt would make it. He was watching.
Running back Reggie Corbin and linebacker Dele Harding were not.
“I just looked at McCourt,” Corbin said. “I knew his little celebration that he does, and he did it. It was over.”
“I don’t think I watched the whole last drive, to be honest,” Harding added. “I got real anxiety. I just closed my eyes and was just praying we could come away with the win, and we did.”
Palczewski is on Illinois’ field goal unit. The junior tackle still didn’t get to see the kick go through the uprights. He wound up on his back after delivering his block.
“I was like, ‘Oh no. Either the stadium is going to erupt or it’s just going to be dead silent,’” Palczewski said. “It erupted. Unreal. Best sports moment of my life.
“My mindset was, ‘Holy hell.’ This was a situation movies are made out of — last-second field goal to win the game against the No. 6 team in the country. That’s the stuff I was told as a recruit we were going to do. We just did.”
McCourt drilling the 39-yard field goal through the uprights as time expired wasn’t a given, though. He had missed from 40 yards in the first quarter, and his only makes this season before Saturday’s game were from 47 yards or farther. The miss against the Badgers was his third this year from inside that mark.
“Honestly, I’m probably a little bit in my head about it,” McCourt said. “I think this will help me get over it. I like the long kicks, but you’ve got to have the short ones.”
McCourt’s teammates didn’t doubt he would come through to knock off the Badgers. Even after his early miss.
“I couldn’t do it,” Palczewski said. “I’ll tell you that right now. That’s his job. He has to make that kick. If he misses it, he’s the most hated man on campus. But he made it, and now he’s going to be the most loved.”
McCourt simply went through his normal routine before his game winner. He knew Wisconsin was out of timeouts. There would be no icing this time.
“Kickers are very much creatures of habit,” McCourt said. “We try and keep the same routine every single time. No matter if it’s an extra point or game winner, you kind of have to take the approach that every kick is the same. That’s what I’d like to think I was thinking.”