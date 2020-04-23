News-Gazette columnist Bob Asmussen will be in front of his TV on Thursday night, watching ESPN’s coverage of the NFL draft. Here are his guesses for who will hear their names called in the first round:
PICK, TEAM PLAYER POS. COLLEGE
1. Bengals
Joe Burrow; QB, LSU
He’s the next Tom Brady ... or better.
2. Redskins
Chase Young; DE, Ohio State
Compares his game to Julius Peppers. Nice.
3. Lions
Jeff Okudah; CB, Ohio State
No corner has gone in the top three since 1997 (Shawn Springs, Ohio State).
4. Giants
Isaiah Simmons; LB, Clemson
At least nobody will be there to boo.
5. Dolphins
Tua Tagovailoa; QB, Alabama
Injuries, schminjuries, the dude can play.
6. Chargers
Justin Herbert; QB, Oregon
Returning to the Ducks for his senior season didn’t hurt.
7. Panthers
Derrick Brown; DL, Auburn
Some experts think he’s a better prospect than Young.
8. Cardinals
Tristan Wirfs; OL, Iowa
Kirk Ferentz knows how to build them to last.
9. Jaguars
Jedrick Wills; OL, Alabama
Six other Nick Saban offensive linemen have been picked in the first round. Add Wills to the list.
10. Browns
Andrew Thomas; OL, Georgia
He makes five from the SEC in the first 10. Impressive.
11. Jets
Mekhi Becton; OL, Louisville
Size, athleticism give him star potential.
12. Raiders
Jerry Jeudy; WR, Alabama
Tim Brown’s career records are in trouble.
13. 49ers
C.J. Henderson; CB, Florida
He would have helped against Patrick Mahomes in Super Bowl LIV.
14. Buccaneers
Henry Ruggs III; WR, Alabama
It will be interesting to compare his pro career to his former college teammate in Jeudy.
15. Broncos
Javon Kinlaw; DL, South Carolina
Jadeveon Clowney set a high bar for ex-Gamecocks.
16. Falcons
CeeDee Lamb; WR, Oklahoma
Helped two Sooner QBs win the Heisman.
17. Cowboys
K’Lavon Chaisson; DE, LSU
Mike McCarthy shores up the defense.
18. Dolphins
Xavier McKinney; DB, Alabama
Miami looking to end 20-year playoff win drought.
19. Raiders
Josh Jones; OL, Houston
Vegas seems like the perfect place for the franchise.
20. Jaguars
Kristian Fulton; CB, LSU
Overcame NCAA issues to have monster final season.
21. Eagles
Justin Jefferson; WR, LSU
Too bad he can’t stay with Burrow in the NFL.
22. Vikings
A.J. Epenesa; DL, Iowa
Another N-G All-Stater (Edwardsville) makes good.
23. Patriots
Jordan Love; QB, Utah State
So, some big footsteps to fill.
24. Saints
Grant Delpit; DB, LSU
Size and nose for the ball a winning combination.
25. Vikings
Denzel Mims; WR, Baylor
Big guy had two 1,000-yard seasons with the Bears.
26. Dolphins
Jonathan Taylor; RB, Wisconsin
Can’t believe he never won the Heisman.
27. Seahawks
Antoine Winfield; DB, Minnesota
Must run in the family since his dad went in the first round in 1997 to the Bills.
28. Ravens
A.J. Terrell; CB, Clemson
Somewhere, Chris McAlister is smiling.
29. Titans
Zack Baun; LB, Wisconsin
Converted cornerback had 12 1 / 2 sacks in 2019.
30. Packers
Jeff Gladney; CB, TCU
Coverage skills make him a pain for receivers.
31. 49ers
Ezra Cleveland; OL, Boise State
He will need to adjust to the green field.
32. Chiefs
Patrick Queen; LB, LSU
He makes it six ex-Tigers in the first round.