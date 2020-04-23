Joe Burrow
LSU quarterback Joe Burrow celebrates a touchdown pass against Clemson during the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Mercedes Benz Superdome in New Orleans on January 13, 2020. (Chris Graythen/Getty Images/TNS)

News-Gazette columnist Bob Asmussen will be in front of his TV on Thursday night, watching ESPN’s coverage of the NFL draft. Here are his guesses for who will hear their names called in the first round:

PICK, TEAM PLAYER POS. COLLEGE

1. Bengals

Joe Burrow; QB, LSU

He’s the next Tom Brady ... or better.

2. Redskins

Chase Young; DE, Ohio State

Compares his game to Julius Peppers. Nice.

3. Lions

Jeff Okudah; CB, Ohio State

No corner has gone in the top three since 1997 (Shawn Springs, Ohio State).

4. Giants

Isaiah Simmons; LB, Clemson

At least nobody will be there to boo.

5. Dolphins

Tua Tagovailoa; QB, Alabama

Injuries, schminjuries, the dude can play.

6. Chargers

Justin Herbert; QB, Oregon

Returning to the Ducks for his senior season didn’t hurt.

7. Panthers

Derrick Brown; DL, Auburn

Some experts think he’s a better prospect than Young.

8. Cardinals

Tristan Wirfs; OL, Iowa

Kirk Ferentz knows how to build them to last.

9. Jaguars

Jedrick Wills; OL, Alabama

Six other Nick Saban offensive linemen have been picked in the first round. Add Wills to the list.

10. Browns

Andrew Thomas; OL, Georgia

He makes five from the SEC in the first 10. Impressive.

11. Jets

Mekhi Becton; OL, Louisville

Size, athleticism give him star potential.

12. Raiders

Jerry Jeudy; WR, Alabama

Tim Brown’s career records are in trouble.

13. 49ers

C.J. Henderson; CB, Florida

He would have helped against Patrick Mahomes in Super Bowl LIV.

14. Buccaneers

Henry Ruggs III; WR, Alabama

It will be interesting to compare his pro career to his former college teammate in Jeudy.

15. Broncos

Javon Kinlaw; DL, South Carolina

Jadeveon Clowney set a high bar for ex-Gamecocks.

16. Falcons

CeeDee Lamb; WR, Oklahoma

Helped two Sooner QBs win the Heisman.

17. Cowboys

K’Lavon Chaisson; DE, LSU

Mike McCarthy shores up the defense.

18. Dolphins

Xavier McKinney; DB, Alabama

Miami looking to end 20-year playoff win drought.

19. Raiders

Josh Jones; OL, Houston

Vegas seems like the perfect place for the franchise.

20. Jaguars

Kristian Fulton; CB, LSU

Overcame NCAA issues to have monster final season.

21. Eagles

Justin Jefferson; WR, LSU

Too bad he can’t stay with Burrow in the NFL.

22. Vikings

A.J. Epenesa; DL, Iowa

Another N-G All-Stater (Edwardsville) makes good.

23. Patriots

Jordan Love; QB, Utah State

So, some big footsteps to fill.

24. Saints

Grant Delpit; DB, LSU

Size and nose for the ball a winning combination.

25. Vikings

Denzel Mims; WR, Baylor

Big guy had two 1,000-yard seasons with the Bears.

26. Dolphins

Jonathan Taylor; RB, Wisconsin

Can’t believe he never won the Heisman.

27. Seahawks

Antoine Winfield; DB, Minnesota

Must run in the family since his dad went in the first round in 1997 to the Bills.

28. Ravens

A.J. Terrell; CB, Clemson

Somewhere, Chris McAlister is smiling.

29. Titans

Zack Baun; LB, Wisconsin

Converted cornerback had 12 1 / 2 sacks in 2019.

30. Packers

Jeff Gladney; CB, TCU

Coverage skills make him a pain for receivers.

31. 49ers

Ezra Cleveland; OL, Boise State

He will need to adjust to the green field.

32. Chiefs

Patrick Queen; LB, LSU

He makes it six ex-Tigers in the first round.

Bob Asmussen is a college football reporter and columnist for The News-Gazette. His email is asmussen@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@BobAsmussen).

