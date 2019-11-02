The big guy has missed his share of games because of injury during his time at Illinois. But defensive lineman Jamal Milan was all-in at Purdue, recording a career-high four tackles for loss in a near-shutout against the Boilermakers. The senior is looking for more Saturday when the Illini host Rutgers. Beat writer BOB ASMUSSEN sat down with the Chicago native earlier this week to talk about Halloween, scary movies, beating Wisconsin and much more:
Was last Saturday your best game at Illinois?
Stat-wise yes. I just did what I had to do to make the play. This whole season, I’ve been close to getting those type of stats in games. I was happy to finally get over the hump.
What did you think of the rainy weather?
Obviously, when it comes to defense, when you can make a team one-dimensional, when they have to stick to the run because of the weather, that plays a huge part. When I saw the rain, I was pretty happy because I was like, “All right, this is going to be a running team.” It gets cold, but when you’re playing, you heat up throughout the game.
You seemed surprised when you heard you had four TFLs?
Usually, I’m not aware of that. I hear certain things from my teammates, like, “Oh, Mal, that was a good play you just made.” Or, “Good job getting him down.” But I never look at the stat sheet. After the game is when I find out how I did.
The defensive line has been given a lot of credit for the last two wins. How does that make you feel?
As a defensive unit, just to get that type of high praise, it makes you happier to go out there and play. Usually, the D-line doesn’t get too much hype. The big stats come from the linebackers and the DBs.
Knock on wood, you are healthy. Give me your list of injuries.
Really, it’s just been knees. A few elbows and shoulders. When you’re healthy, you feel a lot better mentally and physically. When I’m able to stick my foot in the ground and be like, “OK, I can run this way” and I’m able to bounce back up and keep running, it’s huge for me personally. My goal is to stay healthy for the rest of the year.
Did you ever worry that you would not get back to your current level of play?
Yeah. That came within my first three years that I was here. I was pretty disappointed in myself because I knew what I could do. Having a great training staff and being able to buy into my body, it was huge for me.
When the team was struggling, what kept you going?
Just being able to put your head down and keep fighting. Nothing in life is easy. We all know that. It’s sad to go through those ups and downs.Compare Lovie Smith the defensive coordinator to Lovie Smith the head coach?I’ll probably say they are the same person. He’s a very laid-back guy, He knows how to get his point across. I’m happy with him being my coach.
What would be the perfect finish for your Illinois career?
Win the last four games. Being able to take home of the Land of Lincoln Trophy and going to a bowl. And enjoying the time I have with the players and the coaches. It’s been amazing for me.
Why do you love college football?
You get to get away with a few things you don’t get away with in real life. If you are late to something or you take a bad step, you’re able to redeem yourself within that play. In real life, if you’re late to something, you’re cut or it’s lost in the moment. You get a lot of opportunities.
What part of college football is a pain?
Juggling everything you have to do in college in general. Classes, meetings, practice. It’s life.Have you checked out the Big Ten bowl ties?No. I try not to look at those things. I’m focused on going 1-0 every week.
How will the team and defense be next year?
I feel like they’re going to be the same as they are now. There’s just a few guys that you have to replace. You’re going to gain guys. I feel like they’re going to be great.
What do you hope to be doing 20 years from now?
I wish I could be like Tom Brady and play 20 years. I’ve got a degree in sociology. I looked into being a social worker. Really, I just want to do something with teenagers and younger kids.
This week was Halloween. What was your favorite costume growing up?
Unfortunately, I never went trick-or-treating. It was just the area I grew up in. It wasn’t homes, it was more like projects. It was pretty tough to go around there.
But you did go last year?
I went with a family. I went as a football player. It’s easy. I ended up asking the father if I could use the daughter’s costume and she was a unicorn. I put the unicorn head on. I was pretty nervous to walk up to the door and say “trick-or-treat” because I’ve never done it before. When I knocked on the first door, they looked at me funny.
It was a great experience. It was in the Mahomet area. I’m doing it again this year. I’m going to be either Baby Shark or a big pumpkin.
Are you pro-candy?
Yeah. I love Twizzlers.
What scares you?
Scary movies. My girlfriend is a huge fan of scary movies. I try to get into it. It’s just hard for me.
Who is one person, living or dead, you would most like to meet?
My dad, Willie Long. My first chance playing football with him, he called me outside, threw the football up and tackled me as hard as possible. Being able to play football with him before he passed, it was huge for me.
Tell me something people don’t know about you.
When I was younger, I told myself I was going to be on “America’s Got Talent.” But my only talent was football.
Tell me something people don’t know about one of your teammates.
Kenyon Jackson can really rap. He’s got some great lyrics. I can’t wait until he comes out with his album. He’s planning on doing it.
When James McCourt lined up for the field goal against Wisconsin, what did you do?
Honestly, I panicked for a minute. Throughout that whole time, I had to use the bathroom. I was like, “Should I use the bathroom and wait for the result or should I just not use the bathroom and wait to see the kick?” I just waited to see the kick. I took a knee at the last second. I was happy to see it go through. James McCourt, he’s a great kid. Then, the fans stormed the field and I literally had to hold myself the whole time. Being able to experience that with the fans was amazing.
Could you have made the kick?
No way.
You just missed a shutout against Purdue.
We really wanted the shutout because we wanted to show the growth of the team. Which we did with letting only six points on the scoreboard. Being able to get that close was pretty huge for us. We’re happy with the W.