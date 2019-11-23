He came to Illinois to play defensive tackle, but Lovie Smith’s staff moved him to the offensive line. Good decision. Today, redshirt sophomore Kendrick Green is in his second year as a starting guard. Green has played an important part in Illinois qualifying for its first bowl since 2014.
Beat writer BOB ASMUSSEN sat down with the Peoria native earlier to talk about the four-game win streak going into Saturday’s game at Iowa, wrestling, his hometown and more:
What have the last four games been like for you?
They’ve been really tough physically, but very rewarding as well. We’re getting banged up pretty hard but it’s all worth it at the end coming out with Ws. I can’t complain too much. You win the game and your adrenaline is going. You get out of the shower and you sit down for a second. You just feel the whole game. It takes over your body. You can feel it the next day, too.
Give the offensive line a grade for the season.
I think we still haven’t reached our full potential. We’re probably in the B range. I feel like we could be the best offensive line in the Big Ten. When we’re on, we’re on. We’ve got to learn how to string games together and play consistent. It takes one guy to mess up the whole play. We’ve got to be in unison.
How about for you personally.
I’d say a C-minus. I haven’t been playing as well as I can. I’ve been playing OK, but I could play a lot better.
It seems like the line is playing its best at critical times. Why?
(Center) Doug (Kramer) is ice cold. He knows what he’s doing. He’s looking at the defensive front, calling out and telling everybody what they need to do. And then boom. When we’re going good, it’s because Doug’s on. Doug Kramer is a football mind.
What was the turning point of the season?
The Wisconsin week, we had good preparation. But we didn’t come out as hot as we could. At halftime, the leaders came in the locker room and had a nice talk. Dele Harding, Reggie Corbin, Jake Hansen, Doug. They spoke up. That was the turning point right there. They were honest.
When did you first see success coming?
I can only speak for the offensive line. Spring ball we got a lot better. In fall camp, we got better and better. Obviously, Coach Lou (Hernandez) got us all right. He was huge in everyone’s development.
What do you think of the Illinois defensive line you go against in practice?
Tymir Oliver, Jamal Woods, Jamal Milan, they’re the better guys I’ve played all year. I think our defensive tackles are top three in the Big Ten. We can compete with anybody. I credit them for helping me get better as well.
Do you like playing on the offensive line better than the defensive line at Illinois?
You get a little bit more glory and fame playing defensive line. It would have been nice if I was good at defensive line, but I just wasn’t. It worked out at the end of the day. I enjoy offensive line. I enjoy the bond I have with the other offensive linemen.
Do you practice picking up guys after a win?
No. That’s just something you do in the moment.
Who is stronger, you or Illinois strength and conditioning coach Lou Hernandez?
Upper body, Lou’s got me beat. Lower body, I think I can outdo him.
Can you pick up a truck?
Maybe the front end. Or the back end. Probably get a hernia or something.
What has Lou Hernandez meant to you and the team this season?
I remember the first day he got here, that was the worst lift ever. When he got the job, all the old players that I know in my fraternity, they were like, “He’s the real deal. Be ready.” No discredit to the last guy. Coach (Joey) Boese was awesome. He helped me out a lot. Coach Lou is definitely owed some credit for the success we’ve been having.
How does winning a state title at Memorial Stadium, like you did with Peoria in 2016, compare to beating Wisconsin?
It’s different. I won the state title with a bunch of friends I grew up with. Both are equally great in different ways. That Wisconsin win was awesome.
How has offensive line coach Bob McClain helped you this season?
We use every second of every day. We’re watching as much film as possible. In practice, my technique has gotten way better since spring ball. I know how to watch film now. I know what to look for.
Knowing what you know now, are you happy you picked Illinois for college?
Yes. The way it played out, I really wouldn’t want it any other way. We started from the bottom. We aren’t at the top yet. But we’re going to keep working. I wouldn’t change anything.
What were your other college options?
I took official visits to Minnesota, Iowa, Central Florida and here. At the end, it really came down to Iowa and here. Coach (Kirk) Ferentz, he’s been there for a while. They know what they’re doing.
Do I need to remind you of the 63-0 loss last year against Iowa?
We don’t need to talk about that, man. That’s some motivation.I’m an All-Big Ten voter. Who on the offensive line do I need to pick?Doug Kramer is the best center in the Big Ten. If it was up to me, we’d all be up there.
You wrestled in high school. Do you miss it?
I go watch wrestling matches all the time. When I go home for winter break, I also get a wresting workout in, teaching the young guys at my high school.
Tell me something people don’t know about you.
I like really soft music. I listen to a lot of R&B, like Frank Ocean, artists like that. I like a lot of old-school music.
Tell me something people don’t know about one of your teammates.
Jamal Woods can do everything under the sun. If you need your car fixed, call Jamal. If you need something in your lawn done, call Jamal. Jamal can cook. He’s a handyman. Jack of all trades, that’s Jamal Woods.
Should the boys’ basketball state tournament, in Peoria since 1996, come back to Champaign?
No, it’s in Peoria. Leave it in Peoria. That’s where I’m from. Growing up, I watched all the best basketball players. I watched Jabari Parker,Jahlil Okafor, Kendrick Nunn, Jalen Brunson. Everybody came through Peoria. I’d go every year.