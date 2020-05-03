1. Clemson
Sure, they lost the title game to LSU, but two of the top three Heisman candidates (QB Trevor Lawrence, RB Travis Etienne) are back.
2. LSU
No pressure on Myles Brennan. All he has to do is replace the guy who had the best season ever for a Division I quarterback (Joe Burrow).
3. Ohio State
We will learn a whole lot about Justin Fields and friends when they visit Oregon (see next) in the second week of the season.
4. Oregon
From beat writer Ryan Thorburn of the Eugene (Ore.) Register-Guard
Oregon, which went 12-2 with a Rose Bowl victory and a final AP ranking of No. 5 last season, will enter the 2020 campaign as the favorite to repeat as Pac-12 champion.
The cancellation of the final 11 spring practices gives redshirt sophomore Tyler Shough, who was Justin Herbert’s backup last season, the clear advantage to win the starting quarterback job.
New offensive coordinator Joe Moorhead, the former Mississippi State head coach, must also replace four starting offensive linemen. However, reigning Outland Trophy winner Penei Sewell returns at left tackle.
Oregon should have one of the nation’s top defenses with the return of dynamic pass rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux and a loaded secondary led by Rose Bowl MVP Brady Breeze.
The Ducks will also add another touted recruiting class, which includes the nation’s top two inside linebackers — five-star prospects Justin Flowe and Noah Sewell.
Oregon’s nonconference slate is scheduled to begin with home games against defending FCS champion North Dakota State and projected College Football Playoff contender Ohio State. Pac-12 rivals Stanford, USC and Washington must also visit Autzen Stadium.
The skill guys usually get all the hype, but the Ducks are playoff contenders because of their offensive line and secondary.
5. Penn State
Quarterback Sean Clifford and linebacker Micah Parsons rank among the best in the Big Ten at any position. And that’s saying something.
6. Alabama
Nick Saban got a boost when running back Najee Harris decided to come back for his senior season.
7. Notre Dame
From beat writer Dylan Sinn of the Fort Wayne (Ind.) Journal Gazette
Notre Dame is coming off a three-year stretch in which it has rolled up a combined 33-6 record and reached the College Football Playoff in 2018.
Although the Irish had six players picked in April’s NFL draft and six more sign free-agent deals with NFL teams, indicating a significant exodus of talent from South Bend, Notre Dame is poised for another successful campaign in 2020.
The blueprint for success starts at quarterback, where fifth-year senior Ian Book is back for his final season of eligibility with nearly two full years as a starter under his belt. He played his best football at the end of the 2019 season, leading Notre Dame to six straight wins to close the year and has to be considered a dark horse Heisman Trophy contender heading into 2020. Book will have plenty weapons with him on offense, including elite true freshmen in wide receiver Jordan Johnson, running back Chris Tyree and tight end Michael Mayer. Redshirt sophomore Kevin Austin, who sat out the 2019 season, has the tools to be a true No. 1 receiver and the Irish have an experienced, tough offensive line.
On defense, Notre Dame is still led by rising star defensive coordinator Clark Lea and features three bona fide All-American candidates in defensive end Daelin Hayes, a former five-star recruit, linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, a breakout star with 13 1 / 2 tackles for loss last season, and safety Kyle Hamilton, a freshman All-American in 2019.
A difficult schedule awaits, including matchups against Wisconsin at Lambeau Field and at home against Clemson.
8. Georgia
When QB Jake Fromm moved early to the NFL, it left a hole that will likely be filled by Wake Forest transfer Jamie Newman.
9. Minnesota
OK, apparently P.J. Fleck knows what he is doing. Having QB Tanner Morgan around makes him look better.
10. Oklahoma
New starting quarterback and cool-named Spencer Rattler will work behind one of the best offensive lines in the entire country this season.
11. Florida
Dan Mullen has turned out to be a great hire for the Gators, leading the team to consecutive New Year’s Day 6 wins.
12. Oklahoma State
When he isn’t throwing the ball down the field, QB Spencer Sanders will be handing off to star Chuba Hubbard.
13. Texas A&M
It’s Year 3 for Jimbo Fisher. Time to beat one of the big boys after struggling against the Top 10.
14. Michigan
Jim Harbaugh can do himself a huge favor by leading the Wolverines to their first win at Ohio State since 2000.
15. Auburn
Who did the Tigers anger at the SEC office? They close against LSU and Alabama. Double yikes.
16. Texas
From beat writer Kirk Bohls of the Austin American-Statesman
As we approach the 2020 season, Texas is still not back, quarterback Sam Ehlinger’s Sugar Bowl pronouncement more than a year and a half ago notwithstanding.
And some would suggest Texas fell further back from national prominence after a highly disappointing 8-5 season last fall.
The Longhorns did mix in some success in 2019 with an emphatic Alamo Bowl victory over the 11-2 Pac-12 runner-up Utah Utes and pressed eventual national champion LSU to the limit in a 45-38 loss to the Tigers in Austin after a third-and-17 completion by Joe Burrow to Justin Jefferson for the climactic touchdown. A devastating amount of injuries to the secondary and star receiver Collin Johnson suppressed the Longhorns’ chances, and flat performances in losses to Baylor, Iowa State and TCU left a sour taste.
However, the return of 16 starters, nine of them off a disappointing defense, as well as both kicking specialists trumpet better things ahead. Tom Herman, still trying to avoid the hot seat after a three-year record of 25-15, made over his staff with seven new assistants, including new offensive (Mike Yurcich from Ohio State) and defensive (Chris Ash, Rutgers) coordinators. Ehlinger is back for his senior season after throwing 29 touchdowns against nine picks in the regular season, but he loses his main two targets in 1,200-yard receiver Devin Duvernay (fourth round, Ravens) and Johnson (fifth round, Jaguars).
The running back position is deep with Keaontay Ingram, converted quarterback Roschon Johnson and five-star recruit Bijan Robinson out of Arizona. A deeper defense and a different voice in Ash will tell the tale after allowing 29 points a game last fall, but linebacker-turned-defensive end Joseph Ossai blossomed and shined in the Alamo Bowl, safety Caden Sterns is an elite defender if he can stay healthy, and a stronger pass rush that rarely brought down or distracted opposing quarterbacks in 2019 should benefit Texas.
But Ehlinger, who played the second half of last season with bruised ribs, must stay healthy because there isn’t a quarterback who has thrown more than 12 passes behind him. A double-digit win season is possible, but a trip to Baton Rouge and a challenging first-half schedule will reveal a lot.
17. USC
Quarterback Kedon Slovis should be fully recovered from an arm injury he suffered in the Holiday Bowl.
18. Wisconsin
Wonder if the Badgers will give up the ground game now that Jonathan Taylor has moved on? As likely as giving up dairy.
19. North Carolina
The Mack Brown experiment was a clearcut hit, with the Tar Heels just missing an upset against undefeated Clemson.
20. UCF
Josh Heupel might have the best quarterback room in the country with three capable starters. Including one-time Heisman threat McKenzie Milton.
21. Utah
The Utes are gunning for their third consecutive Pac-12 South title with South Carolina transfer Jake Bentley likely running the show.
22. Iowa State
Former Illini assistant coach Alex Golesh left the program to become offensive coordinator at UCF.
23. Cincinnati
From beat writer Fletcher Page of Gannett
It appears the Cincinnati Bearcats finally have a cornerstone leading figure.
Coach Luke Fickell turned down the opportunity to leave for Michigan State and the Big Ten this offseason, a move UC fans had braced for after Mark Dantonio, Brian Kelly and Butch Jones all previously left town after the first sniff of success.
Fickell, it seems, isn’t stereotypically moved by big dollars and conference prestige. The Columbus, Ohio, native spent two decades as a player, assistant and coordinator at Ohio State. And, with his six kids and wife Amy said to be integral in his professional decision-making, Fickell staying put for a fourth season at UC aligns with his constant talk of loyalty as main priority.
Fickell has compiled a 26-13 record in three seasons, including back-to-back 11-win campaigns with victories against ACC foes in bowl games and an appearance in the American Athletic Championship game last season. UC secured the highest-rated recruiting class in school history in the 2020 haul (rated tops among Group of Five programs and No. 40 nationally), and the 2021 class is off to a better start, ranked 19th as of May 1.
For the upcoming season, the Bearcats return key players in quarterback Desmond Ridder, cornerback Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner and get star safety James Wiggins back from injury.
As long as Fickell is in charge, UC should be a perennial contender to rock the boat as an outsider competing with Power 5 programs for national respect.
Good news for UC fans: Fickell’s son Landon, a class of 2021 offensive lineman recruit, recently committed to play for UC.
So, yes, it appears Fickell is playing the long game at UC.
24. Iowa
Kirk Ferentz needs to replace quarterback Nate Stanley. Former California hotshot recruit Spencer Petras is one option.
25. Arizona State
From beat writer Doug Haller of The Athletic
After two decent seasons, Herm Edwards has Arizona State positioned to contend in Year 3. The optimism starts with Jayden Daniels. The polished quarterback — already mentioned as a future NFL draft first-round possibility — enters his sophomore season among the Pac-12’s top quarterbacks.
Defensively, Arizona State comes off one of its best seasons in years with eight returning starters. The big question: Having lost coordinators on both sides, the Sun Devils spent an abbreviated spring learning new schemes. How well they adjust could determine for far they go.
26. Boise State
If quarterback Hank Bachmeier makes the necessary jump, the Broncos will contend for a New Year’s 6 berth.
27. Miami
Houston transfer quarterback D’Eriq King should help revitalize a lackluster offense in Coral Gables.
28. Louisville
Tailback Javian Hawkins and quarterback Micale Cunningham leading a team on the rise.
29. Kentucky
From beat writer Josh Moore of the Lexington (Ky.) Herald-Leader
Last season was thought to be something of a rebuilding season for Kentucky, and it looked to be headed for disaster after injuries sidelined two starting quarterbacks within the span of five weeks.
Lynn Bowden had other ideas, and the wide receiver helped will the team to eight wins and its fourth straight bowl appearance.
Bowden’s gone to the NFL but Terry Wilson — the incumbent quarterback who went 10-3 in 2018 but lost his 2019 season to a knee injury — is expected to be back at full strength along with 16 other starters, several of whom entered last year with few reps under their belt but showed promise under fire. An experienced offensive line should lead the Wildcats to again be bruising in the run game, and if Wilson is 100 percent, the offense as a whole should be more dynamic than in 2019.
There are concerns — holes need to be filled on the defensive line and the schedule, on paper, is tougher than the last couple of seasons — but a fifth straight bowl trip should be a given and, given the strides the program has made in confidence as well as talent, there’s no reason UK can’t be in the thick of the SEC East title hunt.
30. Baylor
Legendary defensive guru Dave Aranda takes over as head coach for Matt Rhule, who moved to the NFL’s Carolina Panthers.
31. Memphis
New coach Ryan Silverfield, who took over for departed Mike Norvell, never played college football.
32. Louisiana
Appalachian State, Wyoming and Missouri are the toughest challenges on the Ragin’ Cajuns schedule.
33. Washington
After Chris Petersen’s surprise retirement, the school quickly turned to defensive coordinator Jimmy Lake as his replacement.
34. California
No need to tell Illini fans that quarterback Chase Garbers has talent after his performance in the Redbox Bowl.
35. Tennessee
Keep your eye on inside linebacker Henry To’o To’o, the team’s leading returning tackler.
36. Florida State
After dumping Willie Taggart, the Seminoles turned to former Memphis head coach Mike Norvell.
37. Air Force
Tailback Kadin Remsberg will try to top his 1,050-yard performance from 2019.
38. Indiana
Despite quarterback Peyton Ramsey entering the transfer portal, Stevie Scott III gives Hoosiers’ big-play potential any time he gets a handoff.
39. Appalachian State
Wisconsin welcomes the Mountaineers on Sept. 19. The Badgers might want to call Lloyd Carr beforehand.
40. Virginia Tech
In his first season as starting quarterback, Hendon Hooker showed his abilities as a thrower/runner.
41. Wyoming
From beat writer Davis Potter of the Casper (Wyo.) Star-Tribune
The ingredients are there for Wyoming to make a real run at its second Mountain West division championship of the Craig Bohl era.
The Cowboys are set to return more than 70 percent of their two-deep from last season and have one of the best home schedules they’ve had in a while. Pac-12 foe Utah, reigning Mountain West champ Boise State, Air Force, Utah State and San Diego State — all bowl teams last season — have to make the trip to Laramie.
There are some major holes to fill on the defensive side of the ball, though.
Linebackers Logan Wilson and Cassh Maluia, who combined for more than 600 tackles in their careers, were both NFL draft picks. The Cowboys also lost the Mountain West’s leading tackler at safety in Alijah Halliburton, a veteran corner in Tyler Hall and defensive end Josiah Hall. Javaree Jackson, who started 11 games at defensive tackle last season, is also no longer with the program.
But Wyoming does have six of the eight defensive linemen back from last season’s two-deep, including sack leader Solomon Byrd. All five starters on the offensive line are returning, and the Cowboys also return their backfield intact from the Mountain West’s No. 2 rushing attack, including the league’s leading rusher, Xazavian Valladay. Louisville transfer Trey Smith and Titus Swen, who both missed the back half of last season with injuries, help give Wyoming as formidable a running back group as there is in the league.
The defense is under new leadership with former Minnesota and Wake Forest defensive coordinator Jay Sawvel taking over for Jake Dickert, who left to run Nick Rolovich’s defense at Washington State. But the biggest question for the Cowboys is at the quarterback position, where sophomore Sean Chambers and redshirt freshman Levi Williams are back to duke it out for the starting job. Williams played in three games last season once Chambers, who’s primarily been used as a runner early on in his Wyoming career, went down with a season-ending knee injury.
Bohl has said both are likely to play this fall, but Wyoming needs at least one of them to make significant strides in the passing game, an area where Wyoming has been one of the least productive teams in all of college football the last couple of seasons. If that happens, the Cowboys should be legitimate Mountain West contenders in 2020.
42. SMU
The Mustangs will miss former Illini Patrick Nelson, who led the team with 12 1 / 2 sacks a year ago.
43. Nebraska
The folks in Lincoln are hoping this is the year favorite son Scott Frost returns the program to past glory.
44. UAB
Hats off to Bill Clark, who has stayed at the school after a miraculous turnaround.
45. Buffalo
Coming off an eight-win season, the Bulls travel to Kansas State and Ohio State in September. The checks will be sweeter with wins.
46. Pitt
From beat writer Jerry DiPaola of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review
Pitt has reached double digits in victories only once since the Johnny Majors/Jackie Sherrill era ended after the 1981 season.
Dave Wannstedt won 10 games in 2009 — and was fired a year later.
The feeling among fans is that streak should end in 2020, or someone needs to answer for it. Pitt appears to have the personnel to fulfill that expectation, possibly kick-started by opening games against Miami (Ohio), Marshall and Richmond.
The most impactful moves of the off-season involved no movement at all when defensive linemen Jaylen Twyman and Patrick Jones II and safeties Paris Ford and Damar Hamlin put their NFL futures on hold to return to the team. Twyman, a tackle who had 10 1 / 2 sacks, and Ford, the team’s leading tackler, were first-team All-ACC. With 8 1 / 2 sacks at end, Jones was second team all-conference.
Hamlin wanted so desperately to remain with his buddy, Ford, in the deep secondary that he petitioned the NCAA for a fifth year of eligibility and got it.
Plus, defensive end Rashad Weaver and defensive tackle Keyshon Camp have recovered from their knee injuries. Before the ‘19 season, Weaver was considered the team’s top lineman after totaling 9 1 / 2 sacks as a freshman and sophomore. He missed the entire season. Camp played in only one game, but he would have been a starter.
Meanwhile, quarterback Kenny Pickett is approaching his third season as a starter. Before that, he engineered an upset of No. 2 Miami in 2017 when he won the job late in the season.
There are issues on the offensive line that didn’t do a good enough job in pass protection or run blocking last season. And the backs are mediocre or inexperienced, starting with senior A.J. Davis, who led the team with 530 yards rushing last season and got only one carry in the bowl game.
Two newcomers to keep an eye on: tight end Lucas Krull, a 6-foot-6, 260-pound transfer from Florida, and incoming freshman running back Izzy Abanikanda, who enrolled early and showed signs of promise during the truncated spring drills.
47. TCU
Max Duggan returns at quarterback after throwing 15 TD passes and 10 interceptions his freshman season.
48. Virginia
Time for Illini fans to start paying attention to the Cavaliers, who host Lovie Smith’s team on Sept. 11, 2021.
49. Florida Atlantic
When Lane Kiffin “shocked” the world and left for another job (Mississippi), the Owls turned to Willie Taggart.
50. Purdue
Former Illini assistant Jeff Brohm is looking for a bounceback season after a 4-8 clunker.
51. Kansas State
From Ryan Black of the Manhattan (Kan.) Mercury
Kansas State likely won’t be picked to finish near the top of the Big 12 next season. Not as if that’s out of the ordinary for the Wildcats, though.
Aside from the glory years of Bill Snyder’s first tenure — they won 11 games six times in a seven-year span from 1997 to 2003 — media members rarely have high expectations for K-State.
Next season, skepticism likely will center around who the Wildcats lost: defensive coordinator Scottie Hazelton (now in the same position at Michigan State), their top two running backs (James Gilbert and Jordon Brown) and leading receiver (Dalton Schoen), the starting five on the offensive line and three seniors who manned the first-team defensive line.
All isn’t lost, however.
K-State brings back fifth-year senior quarterback Skylar Thompson, who has three seasons of starting experience. Entering the second season under head coach Chris Klieman and offensive coordinator Courtney Messingham, the Wildcats plan to hand everything over to Thompson.
Defensively, fifth-year senior linebacker Justin Hughes — the undisputed leader of the unit — returns after missing the entire 2019 campaign, tearing his ACL prior to the spring game. Fourth-year junior defensive end Wyatt Hubert also looks to build off a strong 2019 season, when he earned All-Big 12 first-team honors after leading the team in tackles for loss (12.5) and sacks (7.0). Coaches and teammates expect Hubert’s numbers to be even better in 2020.
The Wildcats have question marks, sure. But who doesn’t? A bowl berth, which became a given during Snyder’s two separate stints as head coach, is the bottom-line goal for next season’s team. With Thompson at the helm, don’t be surprised if they (potentially) accomplish far more than that. Just ask Oklahoma. The Sooners’ only regular-season defeat last year came at the hands of the Wildcats.
52. Southern Miss
Golden Eagles have earned bowl bids in three of Jay Hopson’s first four seasons in charge.
53. Mississippi
From Parrish Alford of the NE Mississippi Daily Journal
In his first season at Ole Miss, Lane Kiffin should be able to take advantage of a good amount of young, athletic talent on offense — after he figures out who his quarterback will be.
Kiffin will have four contenders and with no spring practice, will have to make that decision in a hurry once workouts begin.
John Rhys Plumlee led the SEC with 113.7 rushing yards per game last year, but he completed just slightly better than 50 percent of his passes. Matt Corral was considered the better passer, but he also was less than 60 percent. Both are sophomores, and their experience will give them an advantage in an abbreviated competition.
The Rebels will have big-play threats at running back. Wide receiver is more of an unknown. They recruited well there in 2019, then installed an offense that ran the ball 62 percent of the time. The line was average last year but is now a year older, and that could help.
Defense is more of a question mark. The Rebels made big strides against the run in 2019 after three terrible seasons. Now they’re starting over with key losses up front. If the NCAA transfer vote allows for immediate eligibility in 2020 they could get a lift from former Georgia safety Otis Reese.
54. Marshall
Running back Brenden Knox is coming off a monster season with 1,387 yards for the Thundering Herd.
55. South Carolina
Gamecocks are looking for an uptick in production from sophomore quarterback Ryan Hilinski.
56. Illinois
One year after reaching their first bowl since 2014, quarterback Brandon Peters and the Illini are looking to contend in the Big Ten West.
57. Wake Forest
From beat writer Conor O’Neill of the Winston-Salem Journal
For the first time since 2016, Dave Clawson’s first winning season at Wake Forest, the Deacons might be better defensively than offensively.
That has as much to do with what the offense loses as it does with what the defense boasts.
Wake Forest’s defense returns nine starters from a unit that improved in the first full season under defensive coordinator Lyle Hemphill. Leading the charge is All-ACC defensive end Boogie Basham, whose 11 sacks last season were the second-most in school history. Four of the top-five tacklers are back, with linebackers Ryan Smenda Jr. and Ja’Cquez Williams forming an athletic duo inside.
Wake Forest’s offense is replacing departed senior starters at every position (three on the offensive line) other than quarterback, where it’s notably replacing quarterback Jamie Newman after he transferred to Georgia. The cupboard isn’t empty, though. Sam Hartman takes over at quarterback after playing in nine games as a true freshman in 2018, throwing for nearly 2,000 yards and 16 touchdowns, and redshirting last season.
He’ll benefit from the healthy return of All-ACC wide receiver Sage Surratt, who had 1,001 yards and 11 touchdowns in nine games before a shoulder injury ended his season.
Facing Clemson every year makes rising to the top of the ACC’s Atlantic Division a nearly impossible task; yet the Deacons will take another swing, along with the rest of the division.
58. Missouri
Eliah Drinkwitz takes over in Columbia after just one season as head coach at Appalachian State.
59. UCLA
Las Vegas native Dorian Thompson-Robinson could help Chip Kelly hit the jackpot in their third season together.
60. Michigan State
Tough timing for new coach Mel Tucker, who had his first spring session with the Spartans called off because of the coronavirus pandemic.
61. Mississippi State
This should be fun: pirate fan Mike Leach takes over after a successful run at Washington State.
62. Western Kentucky
Tailback Gaej Walker returns after running for 1,208 yards with the Hilltoppers in 2019.
63. Northwestern
After going 36-17 the previous four seasons, Pat Fitzgerald’s Wildcats dropped to 3-9 in 2019. A blip or a trend?
64. Stanford
After going 82-26 his first eight years in charge in Palo Alto, David Shaw went 4-8 with the Cardinal last season. What???
65. North Carolina State
Dave Doeren’s guys followed consecutive nine-win seasons by blowing a tire (NASCAR reference) during a 4-8 2019.
66. Oregon State
Back at his alma, Jonathan Smith bumped the Beavers’ win total from two to five. So far.
67. Syracuse
From beat writer Nate Mink of the Syracuse (N.Y.) Post-Standard
A brief revitalization occurred in upstate New York in 2018, when Dino Babers led Syracuse to its first 10-win season in 17 years.
That yielded a record-number of new season-ticket sales and the program’s first sellout since the days of Donovan McNabb in 1998, and it nudged the university to rip up Babers’ contract for a new long-term deal, fearful he would soon become a hot candidate on the coaching market.
All of that now seems like ancient history — and that was before a global crisis struck.
They’ve deflated the Carrier Dome roof for good in March, but I’m not sure last fall’s 5-7 disappointment didn’t do the job just as well. It was a harbinger for swift change. Babers remade his staff, bringing in new offensive coordinator Sterlin Gilbert to recapture the offensive mojo and hiring new defensive coordinator Tony White to install a 3-3-5 system.
What’s a fair appraisal of what lies ahead in 2020? SU’s offensive line, perhaps the worst unit in college football last season, must show dramatic improvement before quarterback Tommy DeVito and the offensive pieces can even begin to progress to the extent they need.
Installing a foreign defensive system on a compressed practice and meeting schedule seems like a worst-case scenario, and that’s before we delve into personnel turnover at linebacker and the edge pass-rush positions. Junior safety Andre Cisco, a potential Day 1 or Day 2 draft pick next year, is worth watching.
Simply getting back to bowl eligibility seems a step in the right direction. With a diet of junk food in the nonconference schedule and an ACC slate that doesn’t look too imposing beyond Clemson, anything less will start to raise questions that two years ago seemed unfathomable.
68. San Diego State
Former Illini quarterback and assistant Jeff Hecklinski joined new coach Brady Hoke’s staff this offseason.
69. Washington State
When Mike Leach took off for the SEC, the Cougars plucked Nick Rolovich from Hawaii. His paycheck will stretch further in Pullman.
70. Miami (Ohio)
Fresh off an eight-win campaign, Chuck Martin’s RedHawks play at Pitt and Cincinnati in September.
71. Nevada
Former Iowa/Chicago Bears defensive back Jay Norvell has led the Wolf Pack to consecutive bowl berths.
72. Charlotte
Second-year coach Will Healy welcomes back dual-threat quarterback Chris Reynolds from a bowl team.
73. BYU
In September, the Cougars play four games against Power 5 schools, including Utah and Minnesota.
74. Toledo
Former Illini quarterback Eli Peters, who threw 18 touchdown passes during the 2018 season, is again in contention to be the starter.
75. Tulane
Entering his fourth year in charge of the Green Wave, Willie Fritz has led the team to consecutive bowl wins.
76. West Virginia
Illinois fans are rooting for the Mountaineers, especially when they are on defense. Former Illini coordinator Vic Koenning runs the unit.
77. Louisiana Tech
Coach Skip Holtz has put together an impressive run in the postseason, winning six consecutive bowls with the Bulldogs.
78. Ohio
Frank Solich, the head coach of the Bobcats since 2005, has led the team to five consecutive bowls, winning three in a row.
79. Houston
Cougars are thrilled to have Marquez Stevenson back after he caught 127 passes the past two seasons.
80. Maryland
Former Illini offensive coordinator Mike Locksley is looking to double the Terrapins’ win total from his first season back in charge (three).
81. Central Michigan
Ex-Florida coach Jim McElwain found new life with the Chippewas, winning eight games his first season.
82. Texas Tech
Second-year coach Matt Wells hopes to ride quarterback Alan Bowman back to the postseason. If Bowman is healthy.
83. Boston College
Doug Flutie will be watching to see if former Ohio State defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley can get the Eagles flying right.
84. Navy
With star Malcolm Perry gone to the NFL, the Midshipmen turn to running backs Jamale Carothers and Nelson Smith.
85. Duke
Coach David Cutcliffe missed the postseason in 2019 for just the second time in the last eight years.
86. Arkansas
Wonder if the Razorbacks want a do-over with Bret Bielema after the Chad Morris disaster. Sam Pittman takes the next shot.
87. Arizona
One-time Illini coaching target Kevin Sumlin is hoping the third season is a charm in Tucson.
88. Arkansas State
Easy to root for coach Blake Anderson, who lost his wife Wendy to breast cancer just before the start of the 2019 season. The Red Wolves have been to a bowl every year since he took over in 2014.
89. Temple
Ex-Northern Illinois coach Rod Carey was a hit in his first year in Philly, leading the Owls to the Military Bowl.
90. Vanderbilt
Derek Mason might be facing a critical year in Nashville after six consecutive losing seasons.
91. Rutgers
The Scarlet Knights turned to a popular figure in their history to rebuild the program, hiring Greg Schiano.
92. Colorado
After Mel Tucker fled Boulder for Michigan State, former Illini Rick George picked Karl Dorrell as the next head coach.
93. Hawaii
Call new coach Todd Graham “the Larry Brown of college football.” He is on his fifth job since 2005.
94. Georgia Tech
Geoff Collins will build his offense around tailback Jordan Mason, who ran for 899 yards and seven scores in 2019.
95. Georgia Southern
The late Erk Russell would be proud of the Eagles, who have been to consecutive bowls under Chad Lunsford.
96. Fresno State
Kalen DeBoer did such great work as Indiana offensive coordinator, the Bulldogs hired him to replace Jeff Tedford.
97. Ball State
Cornerback Antonio Phillips, son of former Illini Jason Eberhart, has one more season with the Cardinals.
98. Army
After consecutive 10-win seasons, the Black Knights fell to 5-8 last season. And lost to Navy.
99. Utah State
In his first season back with the Aggies, Gary Andersen led them to a winning record and a bowl. Seems like old times.
100. Kansas
Certainly, Les Miles realizes by now that he is no longer at LSU. Thank goodness for Bill Self’s basketball program.
101. Western Michigan
Solid in his first three seasons with the Broncos (two bowl bids), Tim Lester will be challenged in September by trips to Cincinnati and Notre Dame.
102. Middle Tennessee
Blue Raiders junior quarterback Asher O’Hara threw for 2,616 yards and ran for another 1,058 in 2019.
103. Tulsa
After a great start at Lovie Smith’s alma mater, Philip Montgomery is 9-27 the last three seasons.
104. Liberty
Given a fresh start with the Flames, Hugh Freeze went 8-5 his first season.
105. Florida International
Ex-Miami and North Carolina coach Butch Davis has led the Panthers to bowls in all three seasons he’s been in charge.
106. South Florida
Maybe new coach Jeff Scott can talk new Tampa resident Tom Brady into helping out if he ever retires from the NFL.
107. San Jose State
Brent Brennan went 3-22 his first two seasons, but seemed to turn the corner with the Spartans in 2019 (5-7).
108. Kent State
Still-young Sean Lewis (he just turned 34), led the Golden Flashes to their first bowl win ever in 2019. Cool.
109. Troy
Running back DK Billingsley burst onto the scene for the Trojans in 2019, gaining 901 yards and 10 scores.
110. Colorado State
Fired by Boston College after seven ho-hum seasons (44-44), Steve Addazio found a soft landing spot in Fort Collins.
111. Rice
The Owls are looking for a big season from Austin Trammell and Bradley Rozner, who combined for 115 catches in 2019.
112. East Carolina
Pirates are hoping second-year coach Mike Houston can approach the success he had at James Madison, where he won an FCS title.
113. Northern Illinois
Tailback Tre Harbison vying for his third consecutive 1,000-yard season with the Huskies.
114. Georgia State
Shawn Elliott has guided the Panthers to bowls in two of his first three seasons.
115. New Mexico
Ex-Lobos safety, punter and assistant Danny Gonzales, an Albuquerque native, returns to his alma mater as head coach.
116. North Texas
After consecutive nine-win seasons, the Mean Green struggled in 2019, going 4-8.
117. South Alabama
The defense will be built around linebacker Nick Mobley, the leading returning tackler.
118. Eastern Michigan
Playing on a pavement-colored field, the Eagles are looking for their fourth bowl bid in five years.
119. UTSA
Congrats to the Roadrunners, who open the season at defending national champion LSU.
120. Coastal Carolina
Coach Jamey Chadwell aims to improve on his 5-7 opening season.
121. Louisiana-Monroe
Warhawks bring back Josh Johnson, who rushed for 1,298 yards with 11 TDs in 2019.
122. Bowling Green
Falcons pinning their offensive hopes on receiver Quintin Morris, who had 55 grabs in 2019.
123. UConn
Illinois knocked off Randy Edsall’s team in 2019 and host it Sept. 12 at Memorial Stadium.
124. Akron
It didn’t get better for Tom Arth and the Zips after they left C-U with a 42-3 loss to start a winless 2019 season.
125. Old Dominion
New coach Ricky Rahne inherits the former coach’s son Derek Wilder at defensive end.
126. New Mexico State
Something’s gotta give when one of Lou Henson’s favorite teams hosts Akron on Sept. 12.
127. UNLV
Runnin’ Rebels selected former Oregon offensive coordinator Marcus Arroyo to end a six-year bowl drought.
128. Texas State
One of the youngest coaches in the FBS, Jake Spavital took over the Bobcats after leading the offenses at Texas A&M, California and West Virginia.
129. UTEP
A success at Wyoming, Dana Dimel has found rough sledding with the Miners in consecutive 1-11 finishes.
130. UMass
Best chance for the Minutemen to win could be in the third game against Albany. Definitely, maybe.