Illinois linebacker Milo Eifler (5) celebrates with defensive back Delano Ware (15) his fumble by Minnesota and a touchdown return in the third quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, in Minneapolis. Minnesota won 40-17. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)Illinois linebacker Milo Eifler (5) celebrates with defensive back Delano Ware (15) his fumble by Minnesota and a touchdown return in the third quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, in Minneapolis. Minnesota won 40-17. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)