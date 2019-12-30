Year 2 of the Rod Smith era might have not been as pretty as the first. But the results were better. From four wins to six. From home for the holidays to a late December trip to the West Coast.
The former option quarterback-turned-Rich-Rodriguez disciple has made a positive impact on the Illinois program. Beat writer BOB ASMUSSEN sat down with the West Virginia native to talk about Brandon Peters’ potential, slow starts, the importance of a bowl win and more:
I know you’ve got a game left to play, but give the offense a grade for the season?
I probably say it’s a C, to be honest with you. There’s been some things that I think we did OK in. There are some things we probably haven’t been as good in. I’d say we’re probably about average. Want it to be better than that obviously. It needs to be better than that moving forward.
Are you a hard grader or an easy grader?
I don’t try to grade easy.
What did you do the best?
We didn’t turn the ball over as much as we have before. Security is a little bit better. We threw the ball for some big plays at times, particularly with Josh (Imatorbhebhe). We made some critical plays at critical times of the game that we may not have done before. I thought that was better.
What needs the most work?
I just think it’s the overall consistency. We were not very good at third downs. We need to keep working on pass protections and pitching and catching the football. I still think we can be better in the run game.
How has Brandon Peters performed relative to your expectations?
I thought he has played pretty well for the most part. There are certain games, certain times, situations I know he’d like to have back. That was part of his growth process. He’s a first-year starter in reality. We knew there going to growing pains. We also knew there would be some good times. He provided some really good opportunities and good moments this season that I think we continue to build on. I’ve been pleased with him so far. I just think he’s getting better.
How excited are you to have him back for another year?
Very. Having this bowl season and having a spring ball to get better camaraderies, more timing and the summer to get together with our wideouts and our offense is going to be critical for him.
The offense had a couple games where it got off to a slow start. Michigan and Michigan State come to mind. Why?
First thing you do, I’m going to give credit to Michigan and Michigan State. They have some of the best defenses in the Big Ten. I think we faced much better defenses this year than we did last year. That’s part of the dropoff. Teams are so much better defensively. The second thing is there’s a lot of new faces, a lot of new pieces. Even though the line for the most part was back and Reggie (Corbin) and Dre (Brown) were back, we still had a brand new quarterback. We still had new receivers. You’re trying to gel the timing. All those things take a little time sometimes. You hope it happens faster than slower. It was a work in progress. There’s always the aspect where you have a misread or you have a missed block. The more consistent you are with your assignments, your fundamentals, to me that starts eliminating those slow starts.
Your scoring has dipped a bit this year, but your total offense dropped about 90 yards per game. Does that worry you?
No. Because we faced better competition. Right, wrong indifferent, there were a lot of injuries throughout the year that I feel affect us at times. What I’m excited about is most of these guys are coming back. Hopefully, next year, we should see a jump in offensive output.
You have two new coaches on the offensive staff. Bob McClain and Mike Bellamy. How has the transition gone?
It’s been good, been really good. I think those guys do a great job. I like our staff. I like our energy of our guys.
I hear positive things from the linemen about Coach McClain. What makes him good?
Bob is extremely well versed in fundamentals and technique. He really relates well to the players. He’s fun to coach with and, I’m sure, to play for. He’ll get after you, but at the same time he does a great job building those kids up.
You will have four offensive linemen back again in 2020. What will it mean?
Hopefully, it means you’ve got some continuity. You have a lot of starts under your belt. I’m going to expect more out of them next year. I hope our run game will be more explosive. It seemed like we got loaded boxes all year long to take away Reggie. And rightfully so. We still try to establish the run. I want our guys to be able to handle the box no matter what the numbers look like and still be able to run the ball effectively. When we can do that, that’s when we’ll be a really good, effective offense.
If Doug Kramer can’t go in the bowl, will you keep Kendrick Green at center?
Yeah, he’ll probably move over. He does really well. He’s been repping it all year.
Cal’s defense is very good against the run, ranking 26th nationally. How does that change your game plan?
It grabs your attention. It will be what we like to do against what they are good at. Who’s going to be able to impose their will will mean a lot in this football game.
How important is a win for this team?
I think it’s important to win every game. Yes, this game is a reward for our football program and for our seniors, who have never had a chance to experience a bowl game. I don’t want to say it’s an end-all, be-all. But every game, you compete to win. Coach Lovie has said it hundred times: 7-6 sounds a lot better than 6-7. No matter what happens, this football team has made tremendous strides toward what we’re continuing to try to build. We all recognize we’re not where we want to be. We wat to be competing for Big Ten championships. But we’re on the path to that. That’s the key.
You have been involved in a lot of bowl games, but your players have not. Are bowls different than a regular-season game?
To me they are. You’re playing someone out of your conference from a different part of the country. You don’t really follow them. Half the time, our guys are probably in bed by the time they’re playing. It’s fun. It’s a neat deal. It’s the best time of the year.
It will be your first game in a month. What are the challenges with that?
It’s like having a bye week for four straight weeks. What’s it going to look like when you take the field? Are you going to have the same continuity? Or is everything going to be out of whack because you have been off for so long? It’s kind of unknown. Really, it’s like the first game of the season. We’ll see. It will be interesting.
What has Josh Imatorbhebhe meant to your team?
I think he’s been a difference-maker for us. I’m excited because I’ve got him back for one more year. He’s been tremendous for us. He gives you that threat outside. As the season went on, I gained a lot of confidence in Josh that I know I can go to him in one-on-one situations and he’s going to make a play. I probably should feed him more. Moving forward, we will. He will definitely be even a bigger role than what he is now. He’s one of our best players.
Do you expect there will be a quarterback battle in training camp?
There’s always going to be a quarterback battle. I don’t want nobody feeling comfortable. You’ve got to out and earn your stripe.
When is it too cold for shorts?
I get this from my father. The legs don’t get cold. It’s just always been that way. I’m not going to lie to you, there’s been times I wore sweatpants when we went outside. I must confess, but it’s very rare. I’m all about comfort.
In your second year, what’s been your favorite moment on the Illinois staff?
I’ll give you two. The Wisconsin game, that’s special. To beat the No. 6 team in the country is one of the biggest wins I’ve been a part of. Then, I go back to the Michigan State. The comeback. That last play, it was just pure exhilaration. Me and Corey Patterson just lost it. I about broke my tooth on his forehead when we were hugging each other.
How long do you plan to stay?
I don’t like it here, I love it here. I’m good here. I will stay here as long as they’ll let me. I love Champaign-Urbana.
Other than the office, what’s your favorite spot in C-U?
I am a homebody. We don’t do a whole lot. My wife likes to go to the movies. During wintertime, we go over to the park and go sled riding.
Restaurants we like Oishi, we like Alexander’s Steakhouse, we like Old Orchard pizza. We’ve got several of them.
After the Redbox Bowl, what’s next for you and the staff?
Once we get done with recruiting, it will be back into quality control. We’ll go back and analyze every detail of what we did good, what we did bad throughout this season. It absolutely helps you.
Got any vacation plans for after the season?
My wife is going to want to go to some resort I’m sure. I’m an in-the-country guy. I don’t really like going outside the country. We’ll go somewhere where there’s water.