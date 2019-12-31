SANTA CLARA, Calif. — Brandon Peters launched himself at the first-down marker with just less than 2 minutes to play in Monday afternoon’s Redbox Bowl.
The Illinois quarterback pulled a full on Superman, desperately trying to get a first down with the Illini trailing California by 15 points.
Peters needed 17 yards on fourth down to keep the Illini drive alive. The officials gave him 16. A bit of salt in the wound as he got dinged up with his dive.
The effort from the Illini quarterback was there. But the end result didn’t materalize a win, with Cal leading the majority of the game en route to a 35-20 win.
The play of Peters, who wasn’t even on the Illinois roster until six months ago after he transferred last June from Michigan, didn’t go unnoticed by his teammates.
“That’s setting the tone,” said offensive lineman Richie Petitbon, a fellow transfer before the 2019 season who landed at Illinois after playing at Alabama. “It was a tough situation. We were down. It was the end of the game. He could have easily went out of bounds and said it is what it is, but he laid out and took a heck of a shot. But he got back up, and that’s the kind of guy he is.”
It wasn’t just Peters’ linemen — the ones that protect him — that had Peters’ back on Monday.
“I was just amazed at the effort he was showing at that point in the game,” junior cornerback Nate Hobbs added. “We preach play till there’s four zeros on the clock. That’s exactly what he did. I give him all the credit. He played his butt off (Monday). That play was just an example of what he was doing for us all year. He played with effort and played with heart, and we needed that.”
Illinois (6-7) ultimately didn’t have enough against Cal (8-5).
Not enough stops. Not enough scores. The Bears took advantage of seemingly every Illini misstep and left Levi’s Stadium with a bowl victory in front of 34,177 fans, with Cal playing just 45 miles from home.
“We’re going to go into next season with that play Brandon tried to make on fourth down,” Illinois coach Lovie Smith said. “There’s a lot to build on. It’s a process. As we continue to take steps with our program, the bar has been set. It was a lot of fun going to our first bowl game. We’re looking forward to what the future will bring.”
Illinois, which has lost its last two bowl games, will head into that future on a three-game losing streak after losing to Cal — even if the Illini started the game with some intensity.
The Illinois bench radiated high energy in the minutes leading up to the game and through the first half. The most hyped seemed to be the injured Illini, and there were plenty of them for the final game of 2019.
Receiver Ricky Smalling whipped a towel above his head. Linebacker Jake Hansen reacted with serious passion after every big defensive play.
That energy dissipated as the game wore on at Levi’s Stadium. Chunk play after chunk play by Cal kept drives alive, with the Bears picking apart the Illinois pass defense.
The Illini bench quieted, with body language becoming more hands on hips and arms crossed. Cal’s bench erupted with a little more regularity as the Bears made more than their fair share of big plays.
“Not the way we wanted to go out, but I’m proud of the guys where they got to as far as fighting this whole season and just getting to this point,” senior linebacker Dele Harding said. “We didn’t take advantage of our opportunity. It was exactly what we expected (from the Cal offense). We just didn’t do our jobs in the end. A lot of flags, and a couple missed tackles led to big plays. It didn’t just go our way (Monday), and we didn’t do our jobs all around. That’s on the front end and back end again.”
Cal ultimately put up a dozen chunk plays against Illinois. Eight completions of 15-plus yards for quarterback Chase Garbers. Four rushes of 10-plus yards, including a 54-yarder by Christopher Brown Jr. Add in 10 Illinois penalties for 89 yards — several of which came on the defensive side — and the Illini didn’t help their own cause.
Oh, and zero turnovers forced either for the first time this season by Illinois.
“The fact we weren’t able to execute was just disappointing,” sophomore safety Sydney Brown said. “We’ve just got to create turnovers for the offense so they can get the ball and make plays. It’s a mindset. We need to buy into what the coaches are saying and do our part on the field. Not worry about everybody else’s job and do our part on the field. Punching, ripping and taking the ball out of the sky. Just creating takeaways, turnovers, for our offense to make plays.”
The Illinois wasn’t without its faults either. Peters completed 22 of 37 passes for 237 yards, one touchdown and one interception. The Illini racked up 450 yards of total offense and outgained Cal in the process. They just couldn’t get in the end zone enough when the Bears were managing touchdown after touchdown — an issue that has cropped up repeatedly at times the past few seasons.
“We needed to a little better job in the first half,” redshirt sophomore wide receiver Donny Navarro said. “We had 13 points in the first half, and we had opportunities. We were moving the ball, moving the ball and then we’d kind of just stall. As a group, we’ve got to work on finishing drives.”
Illinois also didn’t finish the season how it wanted. The loss to Cal meant the first winning season since 2011 will have to wait. Brown said he felt like the Illini lost their edge against the Bears, but they’ll remember the feeling of making it to a bowl game and falling short.
“This is definitely going to set the tone for the offseason now,” Brown said. “With this bitter taste in our mouth, I like it. I like what it’s going to do to the guys in the locker room, and how everybody is going to dial in and focus on next season. This is over. We can’t look back at the past. We just have to look forward.”