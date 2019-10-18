CHAMPAIGN — Fair or not, Richie Petitbon had some seriously big shoes to fill on the Illinois offensive line after he transferred in from Alabama.
Nick Allegretti made 36 starts out of 48 career games — those 36 coming consecutively from 2016 through 2018. The Lincoln-Way East graduate was the No. 3 guard in the nation as a senior, per Pro Football Focus, and wound up a seventh-round draft pick of the Kansas City Chiefs. Allegretti is now the backup center and made his NFL debut last Sunday against the Houston Texans.
Replacing Allegretti? Not so easy, which is why Petitbon, who has made six straight starts at right guard for Illinois (2-4, 0-3 Big Ten) heading into Saturday’s 11 a.m. kickoff against No. 6 Wisconsin (6-0, 3-0), hasn’t thought of his time with the Illini in those terms.
“I don’t think of it as replacing anybody,” Petitbon said. “I just think of it as coming in and competing and playing my brand of football and playing as hard and as fast as I can.”
Petitbon enrolling last January meant he got an opportunity to meet with Allegretti when the former Illini was back on campus for the team’s pro day. The conversation was mostly about what Petitbon could expect from his time at Illinois.
“Just a great guy and nice guy,” Petitbon said. “(The other Illini offensive linemen) all love Nicky. He was a great, great football player and still is. But I think, for me, it wasn’t about Nicky or who was there before. It was about coming in and competing and trying to give this team an opportunity to win and hopefully be able to be on the field and play.”
Petitbon got that chance by joining an Illinois offensive line that, beyond Allegretti, remained intact from the 2018 season. Saturday’s game against the Badgers will be right tackle Alex Palczewski’s 30th straight start. Left guard Kendrick Green will start his 19th consecutive game, left tackle Vederian Lowe his 20th and Doug Kramer will hit 22 straight at center.
“It was an awesome situation to come into with guys that have been in the fire and played in those big-time football games,” said Petitbon, who played in 11 games as a backup guard and tackle in three seasons at Alabama. “They did a great job of allowing me to come in and introducing me to what Illinois was like and the team and the culture. It really helped out a lot those guys were accepting of me and kind of willing to bring me in and show me what it’s like.”
The returning four offensive linemen had the communication and continuity down. Petitbon had to figure out how he fit in. Their time together starting in the spring helped that transition along heading into this season.
“Going to movies together, going to dinner together — in the spring we started to hang out with each other more outside of football,” Petitbon said. “When we got on the field, it became that much easier. I don’t really know an exact time when I felt like we kind of clicked, but I feel like we’ve gradually built our relationship, and I think there’s some really good continuity along the offensive line.”
Illinois offensive coordinator Rod Smith calls Petitbon’s performance through six games “solid.” The Illini have seen a dip in run game production and an increase in sacks allowed this year compared with the 2018 season, but their line does rank sixth nationally in pass block efficiency, per PFF.
“He’s just been consistent,” Smith said of Petitbon. “He’s very technique sound. He’s not going to out-athlete anybody, but he’s very sound. He gets his hat in place in the right spot. He does what (offensive line coach Bob McClain) asks him to do. He’s very cerebral, very smart (and) understands defenses. He gets us in some calls as well, which has been huge for us, to be honest with you.”
Petitbon has also brought a veteran presence to the Illinois offensive line. He might not have as much time on the field as his Illini teammates, but four seasons at Alabama — three occasionally playing — gave him a different kind of experience.
One item Petitbon has pushed is personal accountability. Get beat? Own up to it.
“When somebody gets beat or a blitz comes and they don’t pick it up, guys don’t want to be honest and go, ‘I missed this block,’” Petitbon said is a typical normal reaction. “It’s important for us to all be honest and communicate. If I get beat on a play, I’ll say, ‘Coach, I got beat on this.’
“Just communicate it through. If everybody’s honest and straightforward and kind of explains everything they see, it becomes a lot easier to pick up the blitz. Our guys this year, everybody’s been really good about communicating.”