Sports copy editor Joe Vozzelli Jr. analyzes the sixth week of Big Ten football games:
FRIDAY’S GAME
Nebraska (1-3) at Iowa (3-2), noon, FOX
Inside the matchup: The Hawkeyes are averaging 41.7 points per game during their current three-game winning streak. No reason to think the Cornhuskers will be the ones to slow Iowa down.
The pick: Iowa, 38-20.
SATURDAY’S GAMES
No. 3 Ohio State (4-0) at Illinois (2-3), 11 a.m., Fox Sports 1
Inside the matchup: Indiana showed teams can throw the ball against Ohio State, with the Buckeyes giving up nearly 500 passing yards in a 42-35 victory last Saturday. Would expect Brandon Peters to follow up on a big day at Nebraska with more success this Saturday. But not buying into any talk of a turnaround from Lovie Smith‘s takeaway-or-bust defense.
The pick: Ohio State, 49-24.
Maryland (2-1) at No. 12 Indiana (4-1), 11 a.m., ESPN2
Inside the matchup: The Terrapins haven’t played since their 35-19 win at Penn State on Nov. 7, with COVID-19 wiping out Maryland’s past two games. A trip to Bloomington isn’t exactly the best way for Mike Locksley‘s crew to ease back into the season.
The pick: Indiana, 31-24
Penn State (0-5) at Michigan (2-3), 11 a.m., ABC
Inside the matchup: Jim Harbaugh called quarterback Cade McNamara‘s play this past Saturday in a 17-point comeback victory “inspiring.” Relax, Jim. It was against Rutgers.
The pick: Penn State, 31-28.
Minnesota (2-3) at No. 18 Wisconsin (2-1), 1 p.m., BTN
Inside the matchup: In the battle for the coolest trophy in college football — Paul Bunyan’s Axe — the Gophers won’t get the benefit of a favorable pass-interference call. Instead, the Badgers will continue their recent dominance in the rivalry series.
The pick: Wisconsin, 27-21
No. 11 Northwestern (5-0) at Michigan State (1-3), 2:30 p.m., ESPN2
Inside the matchup: The past six games by the Wildcats in terms of points allowed: 10, 3, 20, 13, 20, 7. Quarterback Peyton Ramsey deserves credit for an offensive turnaround, but Northwestern still wins with defense.
The pick: Northwestern, 31-16.
Rutgers (1-4) at Purdue (2-2), 3 p.m., Fox Sports 1
Inside the matchup: Greg Schiano‘s reputation as a defensive coach hasn’t paid off yet since Rutgers is allowing a Big Ten-worst 36.8 points per game.
The pick: Purdue, 35-31.
EDITOR'S NOTE: Saturday's Minnesota-Wisconsin game was cancelled late Tuesday night due to a COVID-19 outbreak that forced the Gophers to stop all team activities.