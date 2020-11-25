Listen to this article

Sports copy editor Joe Vozzelli Jr. analyzes the sixth week of Big Ten football games:

FRIDAY’S GAME

Nebraska (1-3) at Iowa (3-2), noon, FOX

Inside the matchup: The Hawkeyes are averaging 41.7 points per game during their current three-game winning streak. No reason to think the Cornhuskers will be the ones to slow Iowa down.

The pick: Iowa, 38-20.

SATURDAY’S GAMES

No. 3 Ohio State (4-0) at Illinois (2-3), 11 a.m., Fox Sports 1

Inside the matchup: Indiana showed teams can throw the ball against Ohio State, with the Buckeyes giving up nearly 500 passing yards in a 42-35 victory last Saturday. Would expect Brandon Peters to follow up on a big day at Nebraska with more success this Saturday. But not buying into any talk of a turnaround from Lovie Smith‘s takeaway-or-bust defense.

The pick: Ohio State, 49-24.

Maryland (2-1) at No. 12 Indiana (4-1), 11 a.m., ESPN2

Inside the matchup: The Terrapins haven’t played since their 35-19 win at Penn State on Nov. 7, with COVID-19 wiping out Maryland’s past two games. A trip to Bloomington isn’t exactly the best way for Mike Locksley‘s crew to ease back into the season.

The pick: Indiana, 31-24

Penn State (0-5) at Michigan (2-3), 11 a.m., ABC

Inside the matchup: Jim Harbaugh called quarterback Cade McNamara‘s play this past Saturday in a 17-point comeback victory “inspiring.” Relax, Jim. It was against Rutgers.

The pick: Penn State, 31-28.

Minnesota (2-3) at No. 18 Wisconsin (2-1), 1 p.m., BTN

Inside the matchup: In the battle for the coolest trophy in college football — Paul Bunyan’s Axe — the Gophers won’t get the benefit of a favorable pass-interference call. Instead, the Badgers will continue their recent dominance in the rivalry series.

The pick: Wisconsin, 27-21

No. 11 Northwestern (5-0) at Michigan State (1-3), 2:30 p.m., ESPN2

Inside the matchup: The past six games by the Wildcats in terms of points allowed: 10, 3, 20, 13, 20, 7. Quarterback Peyton Ramsey deserves credit for an offensive turnaround, but Northwestern still wins with defense.

The pick: Northwestern, 31-16.

Rutgers (1-4) at Purdue (2-2), 3 p.m., Fox Sports 1

Inside the matchup: Greg Schiano‘s reputation as a defensive coach hasn’t paid off yet since Rutgers is allowing a Big Ten-worst 36.8 points per game.

The pick: Purdue, 35-31.

EDITOR'S NOTE: Saturday's Minnesota-Wisconsin game was cancelled late Tuesday night due to a COVID-19 outbreak that forced the Gophers to stop all team activities. 

