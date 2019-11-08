WHAT HAPPENED
Grand Canyon’s home crowd lived up to the hype. While Illinois never quieted the Antelopes’ fans completely — that might not be possible — the Illini did start their Arizona road trip with a much-needed win.
WHAT IT MEANS
Brad Underwood used the word “escaped” to describe Illinois’ season-opening win against Nicholls State. Too close for comfort. The end of Friday’s game was almost the same, but a road win is a road win.
WHAT’S NEXT
It’s a quick turnaround for Illinois following its win against Grand Canyon. Up next is an 8 p.m. Sunday showdown with No. 21 Arizona in Tucson. A second win in the desert would create even more buzz for the Illini.
Grades are in
Player of the game | Illinois center Kofi Cockburn
The Illini made their game plan clear from the opening tip against Grand Canyon. Get Cockburn the ball. The freshman center delivered, finishing with 23 points and 14 rebounds for his second straight double-double — and third if you count the exhibition. The Antelopes simply had no answer for a player of Cockburn’s size and physicality.
Backcourt
Illinois B+ | Grand Canyon B-
The Illini’s bounty of guards each provided a little something different. Andres Feliz got downhill attacking the basket. Alan Griffin had arguably the best three-point shooting game of his career. Ayo Dosunmu led the team in assists even as his shot wasn’t falling. And Trent Frazier hauled in some big rebounds.
Frontcourt
Illinois A- | Grand Canyon D
Sophomore forward Giorgi Bezhanishvili (nine points and six rebounds) provided a solid complement to Cockburn, as the two played some together but mostly one or the other to deal with a regular small-ball Grand Canyon lineup. The Illini were also able to neutralize the Antelopes’ Alessandro Lever by fouling him out midway through the second half.
Bench
Illinois B- | Grand Canyon D-
Griffin’s performance was at least a starting point for this new-look Illini bench with Feliz in the starting lineup. The backcourt will sort itself out, but if Bezhanishvili and Cockburn are both on the bench the frontcourt reserves still have some question marks. Meanwhile, Grand Canyon got almost nothing from its bench.
Overall
Illinois B+ | Grand Canyon D+
Two wins in two imperfect performances means plenty of room for improvement for the Illini. Improvement that has to happen fast with a Sunday game at No. 21 Arizona.