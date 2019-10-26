WHAT HAPPENED

Lovie Smith’s defense shut down the Boilermakers for most of the game and Tony Adams had another critical interception, his pick six putting the Illini in control.

WHAT IT MEANS

Let the bowl talk begin. Illinois moved within two victories of postseason eligibility with four to play. Including two at home against Big Ten cellar-dwellers.

WHAT’S NEXT

By far, the most winnable game of the Big Ten season for the Illini, who host Rutgers. The Scarlet Knights fired coach Chris Ash early in the season and have been blitzed in every conference game, getting outscored 207-14.

BOB ASMUSSEN

Handing out grades

Player of the game | Illinois defensive tackle Jamal Milan

Milan might have only had four tackles in Saturday’s 24-6 win at Purdue, but all four of them came behind the line of scrimmage as the redshirt senior and company put consistent pressure on the Boilermakers’ offense. Milan’s collection of tackles for loss anchored a dominant performance by the Illini defense that came within a late Purdue touchdown of shutting out a Big Ten opponent for the first time since 2000.

Offense

Illinois: A

Purdue: C-

The weather dictated what the Illini offense was going to be Saturday afternoon in West Lafayette. Run, run and run some more. So in a game where Brandon Peters was just 3 of 6 passing, the Illini got a 131-yard game from running back Dre Brown and rushing touchdowns from Peters and Reggie Corbin.

Defense

Illinois: A-

Purdue: D+

One possession — 99 yards worth for the Boilermakers — kept the Illini from their shutout and an even more dominant day. Takeaways again trended in Illinois’ favor, and Lovie Smith’s bunch bottled up the Purdue run game and harassed two different Purdue quarterbacks.

Special teams

Illinois: A-

Purdue: D

Blake Hayes’ 64-yard punt that pinned Purdue at the 1-yard line was an A-plus all on its own and was only further buoyed by the Australian punter pinning the Boilermakers that deep a second time. A missed James McCourt field goal, though, took points off the board even if the Illini ultimately didn’t need them.

Coaching

Illinois: B-

Purdue: F

It can’t be an Illini game without some curious clock management and miscues even after timeouts, and that double reverse wide receiver pass could have backfired in a big way. But relying on the run game offensively and locking in defensively on the same meant back-to-back Big Ten wins.

Overall

Illinois: A-

Purdue: D

The Illini had a plan heading into Saturday’s game. Then executed it. Illinois was able to handle the deteriorating weather conditions (that were not great to start with) because it set the tone early against the Boilermakers. Doing so meant the momentum from upsetting Wisconsin last week only keeps building.

SCOTT RICHEY