WHAT HAPPENED
The Dad’s Day crowd got to see a close game ... for a half. The Illini opened up a 21-point lead late in the third quarter on the way to an easy victory. Nate Hobbs and Dele Harding scored touchdowns on defense.
WHAT IT MEANS
For the first time since 2007, Illinois has a three-game Big Ten winning streak in the same season. Lovie Smith’s team now needs one more win for its first bowl bid since 2014. With three games left to play.
WHAT’S NEXT
Back on the road for a trip to Michigan State. The Spartans were off Saturday, healing up after a 28-7 loss last time out against Penn State. The Illini haven’t played in East Lansing, Mich., since a 26-6 loss in 2010.
BOB ASMUSSEN
Handing out grades
Player of the game | Illinois linebacker Dele Harding
The Illini senior did a little bit of everything in Saturday’s 38-10 win against Rutgers. Literally. Harding finished with a game-high 12 tackles, including two for loss, forced a fumbled and returned an interception 54 yards for his second touchdown of the season. That made the Elkton, Md., native the only player in the nation this season with 10-plus tackles and at least one tackle for loss, one forced fumble, one interception and one touchdown.
Offense
Illinois: B-
Rutgers: D-
The first half wasn’t the Illini’s best, but they managed some big plays in the second half — a 54-yard run to set up a score by Brandon Peters and then a 52-yard touchdown pass to Josh Imatorbhebhe — to turn the tide against Rutgers. The Scarlet Knights, meanwhile, were outscored by the Illinois defense.
Defense
Illinois: A+
Rutgers: C
Illini coach Lovie Smith is all about takeaways. Has been since well before he took the Illinois job. His defense cam through — again — against the Scarlet Knights. The grand total? Three total takeaways and two touchdowns to match the scoring total from the loss at Minnesota.
Special teams
Illinois: A
Rutgers: B-
Blake Hayes is a weapon for the Illini. The junior punter averaged 45.4 yards on five punts — with a long of 55 yards — and had two downed inside the 20-yard line. Redshirt junior kicker James McCourt is a bit of a weapon himself. McCourt drilled a 33-yard field goal early and crushed six of his seven kickoffs for touchbacks.
Coaching
Illinois: B+
Rutgers: D+
Big plays in the second half aside, the Illinois offense got a little staid and predictable early. No surprise then that the Illini weren’t overly effective in moving the ball before things clicked in the final 30 minutes. For the Scarlet Knights, interim coach Nunzio Campanile doesn’t have anybody else, but he got quarterback Johnny Langan lit up.
Overall
Illinois: A
Rutgers: C-
That type of first half performance is fine against a team like Rutgers. The Scarlet Knights simply aren’t going to string drives together to cripple your chances. Illinois probably won’t fare as well doing so the rest of the season. It was a third straight win for the Illini, but their margin for error hasn’t expanded that much.
SCOTT RICHEY