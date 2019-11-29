CHAMPAIGN — The smack talk got an early start this week around the Illinois football facility.
And not just about Saturday’s game against “that team up north.”
Sure, the 11 a.m. Saturday regular-season finale against Northwestern (2-9, 0-8 Big Ten) at Memorial Stadium is important. The Land of Lincoln Trophy is on the line, and the Wildcats have basically become long-term owners, with six wins in the last seven rivalry games. And even if Illinois (6-5, 4-4) is bowl eligible, another win guarantees the first winning season since 2011 and could help land Lovie Smith’s team a better — warmer — bowl destination.
There’s another game happening about 150 miles north on Saturday night, though, that has the attention of some of the Illini. Redshirt senior wide receiver Caleb Reams has already given teammate Cam Miller grief after his alma mater (Warren) topped Miller’s (Brother Rice) in last week’s Class 8A state semifinals. The back-and-forth between Reams and Lincoln-Way East graduates and current Illini Kurt Gavin and Matt Judd picked up steam as soon as that particular state championship pairing was set.
“It’s awesome,” Reams said. “I’m very, very proud of those guys. I had the chance when I was injured early in the season to go see them when we were at Minnesota. They pitched a shutout for the first half ... running clock second half. I knew right there that defense was legit, giving up 3.1 points per game. Pretty unreal.”
Reams has kept tabs on Warren all season. He knows a handful of the players, including Iowa State-bound defensive tackle Willis Singleton (a onetime Illini target) and linebacker Juan DelaCruz, pretty well and even filmed a short video for the team before its first game.
Reams spoke again with some of the players on his return trip to Gurnee in early October.
“I told them, ‘Hey, do something we never really could. We had the opportunity to, but couldn’t ever get it done. Please do it for us,’” Reams said. “Hopefully after we get a win this weekend, I can make the drive over to DeKalb real quick. It’s going to be a gametime decision. We’re going to be cutting it close.”
Reams’ trip back to Gurnee last month wasn’t just about pumping up his former team to make a run at a state title. He also made sure to speak with the Warren players that are on the verge of starting their college football careers.
Reams certainly brings a unique perspective to that kind of conversation. He was recruited by Tim Beckman and then played for Bill Cubit and now Lovie Smith. He’s had three offensive coordinators in Cubit, Garrick McGee and Rod Smith and three position coaches in Alex Golesh, Bob Ligashesky and Andrew Hayes-Stoker.
Don’t forget a position change, some injuries (including one this year) and a 14-34 record through his first four seasons before the Illini locked down a bowl game in Reams’ final chance.
“The two things I learned were patience and just hard work,” Reams said of his time at Illinois, with Saturday being his Senior Day game and 16 other players also to be honored. “I think we learned that the hard way, but it was 100 percent worth it.
“When you start something, you never want to give up on it. You want to finish it and see it through. The guys next to me, while we were getting recruited, we said we were going to come in here and try to build this back up. It’s definitely not complete, but we set the framework for it the first four years and now we’re showing everybody what we really can do. It’s amazing.”
Illinois offensive coordinator Rod Smith got a little choked up talking about his seniors. They all might predate him at Illinois, but he understands what they went through early in their careers.
“I know the tribulations they went through their whole career,” Smith said. “Those guys, some of the stuff they went through was tough. ... Our coaching staff is going to pour everything we have for any reason at all for the seniors because they deserve everybody’s last bit of effort. They’ve kind of been there, done that and seen the worst of it. They’re seeing the fruits of our labor, too.”