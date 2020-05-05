CHAMPAIGN — Illinois football had made it though its eight-week offseason workout program and had spring ball on the horizon when the entirety of the sports world ground to an abrupt halt in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Illini coaching staff was about to spin up into full gear recruiting-wise, too. The majority of February was a recruiting dead period. A quiet period would have followed through all of March and the first half of April.
That would have given way to a 47-day long evaluation period scheduled to run from April 15 to May 31. That’s gone. Recruiting can still happen, but methods and protocols have changed.
“As far as going out and recruiting, this was going to be a valuable time for us, too, for our coaches to be a part of the evaluation process just being able to see guys live,” Illinois coach Lovie Smith said. “We’re missing all that. There’s no way around that, but everyone is missing it.”
Illinois has used the last two months more to finalize its 2020 roster than build its 2021 recruiting class. Five transfers have committed to the Illini this spring. Just one 2021 recruit has done the same, with three-star prospect Prince Green committing Sunday night.
Green, a 6-foot-2, 190-pound athlete out of Griffin (Ga.) High School, is just the second commit for Illinois in the 2021 class. His decision came more than five months after three-star Texas quarterback Samari Collier announced his commitment.
Green chose Illinois over other offers from Akron, Coastal Carolina, Kansas, Kentucky, Liberty, Minnesota, South Alabama, Southern Illinois, Troy and Western Kentucky. He’s ranked as the No. 75 player in Georgia by Rivals, while 247Sports has him at No. 92 in the state.
The slow 2021 recruiting process has Illinois’ two-man class ranked last in the Big Ten by both Rivals and 247Sports. Nationally, the Illini are ranked 81st and 80th, respectively, by those services.
“High school players will still be the foundation of our program,” Smith said. “We will continue to look at grad transfers — and even transfers in general — if they have a chance and want to move. We might be able to offer them something different.”
The Illini have added graduate transfers in linebacker/defensive end Christian Bell (Wisconsin), offensive lineman Blake Jeresaty (Wofford) and wide receiver Desmond Dan (New Mexico State) this offseason. Sit-out transfers in wide receiver Brian Hightower (Miami) and offensive lineman Brevyn Jones (Mississippi State) have also committed.
Those five new additions means 13 of the 85 scholarship players on the 2020 Illinois roster will be transfers. Five of those transfers — quarterback Brandon Peters, wide receivers Josh Imatorbhebhe, Trevon Sidney and Donny Navarro and linebacker Milo Eifler — played significant roles during the 2019 season. The others should factor in for 2020 in tight end Luke Ford, linebacker/safety Derrick Smith and running back Chase Brown.
“I think recruiting’s changed,” Illinois offensive coordinator Rod Smith said. “I think the landscape of it has changed. While you still have your base of going out and getting most of your student-athletes from the high school ranks, I think now the grad transfer and the portal are ever so important.
“It allows you to get an older kid sometimes who has a little more experience or has a little more maturity to them. Not all of them are right. Some of them are in the portal for a reason. There’s other guys, like Josh Bhebhe, he had some injuries out at USC and fell behind some talent out there. To me, some guys just need the right feel and need a change of scenery sometimes.”
Investigating why a player winds up in the portal, then, is something Rod Smith said falls to the Illinois coaching staff. They dive into the players’ background and history to make sure any potential addition would fit with the program.
“We research and say, ‘OK, this is a kid that I think needs a shot. This is a kid we might need to stay away from, he’s got a lot of issues,’” Rod Smith said. “There are people in our department looking at that more closely.”
Illinois currently has 18 scholarship newcomers for the 2020 season. That leaves one scholarships still open to round out the roster, and the Illini will remain active on the transfer market.
“We’re still working the phones and working those student-athletes to have an opportunity to come here,” Rod Smith said. “Now, make no mistake, they have other opportunities. You’re in a dogfight with guys and with other universities and programs.
“Moving forward, the challenging part, I think, is now we’re not able to get in front of them face-to-face because of this coronavirus and the cancellation of everything. It makes it more critical, I think, that you did a good job of building relationships on the phone. You’re going to rely on those type of things through the rest of this tenure.”
Even with necessary changes because of social distancing — and the football offices closed at the Smith Center — recruiting has proceeded in a “business as usual” fashion, according to Lovie Smith.
“We’re just doing it remotely from different places,” the Illini coach said. “There’s communication. We’re recruiting. We have recruiting meetings five days a week still going over recruits and what’s happening with everybody we’re recruiting still.”
Looking to the future
Illinois hasn’t made much headway in its 2021 class with a Big Ten-low two commitments. Here’s a dozen more prospects — several of the in-state variety — on the Illini’s board:
Player High School Ht. Wt. Pos.
Kendrick Blackshire Duncanville (Texas) 6-2 250 LB
Dominic Lovett East St. Louis 5-10 175 WR
Mar’Keise Irving Hillcrest 5-10 170 RB
Keontez Lewis East St. Louis 6-2 180 WR
Josh Kreutz Loyola Academy 6-2 260 OL
Dedrick Smith Robert E. Lee (Fla.) 6-1 200 LB
Zachary Barlev Plainfield East 6-4 250 OL
Trevor Timmons Blythewood (S.C.) 6-2 256 OL
Trevor Moffitt South Sumter (S.C.) 6-1 190 LB
Otto Hess Oswego 6-7 293 OL
Demetrius Cannon Trinity Catholic (Mo.) 6-3 205 WR
Caden Fordham The Bolles School (Fla.) 6-2 210 DB