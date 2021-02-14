NORMAL — Brock Spack and his Illinois State football team were looking forward to the 2020 season.
In a big way.
The Redbirds advanced to the 2019 FCS quarterfinals, where they lost a close road game to eventual national champion North Dakota State.
They welcomed back their starting quarterback. Their top pass rusher and best cornerback were also set to return.
The Redbirds were considered a top-10 team and a title contender in the ultra-competitive Missouri Valley Football Conference.
Then, it all got shut down because of COVID-19.
The quarterback (Brady Davis) left to try his luck at preparing for the upcoming NFL draft. Defensive end Romeo McKnight transferred to Charlotte. Defensive back Devin Taylor left for Virginia Tech.
“It’s really heartbreaking because several really good players didn’t come back,” Spack said.
The Redbirds went from four or five All-American-level players to one, offensive tackle Drew Himmelman, who did return.
“We’re a little different team right now,” Spack said. “But we have enough depth that I think we can put a good product on the field and play well. But we can’t get a whole bunch of guys hurt. We’re a little thin at spots.”
Spack started coaching in the mid-1980s as a graduate assistant at his alma mater, Purdue. He thought he had seen it all. Apparently, he hadn’t.
The last year has been eye-opening.
“There’s nothing like it,” said Spack, who is 84-50 in 11 seasons leading the Redbirds. “It’s unbelievable. It’s surreal. When the lockdowns came in the spring, trying to keep everybody on the same page academically and trying to communicate, it was very difficult.
“There were a lot of things that were changing. Through nobody’s fault. We’ve never had a playbook for this. We never knew anything about this virus.”
Save the datesFor a time, Spack was hopeful the 2020 season would be played as scheduled in the fall. COVID-19 didn’t cooperate, so the FCS season was moved to the winter and spring.
The Redbirds are tested for COVID-19 once a week. Spack credits his players for doing their part to stay healthy.
“It’s still out there, though,” Spack said. “We can’t let our guard down right now because we’re getting close to gametime. A positive test right now will put you out of a game. That will be a real problem.”
The Redbirds are set to open their eight-game schedule at 1 p.m. on Feb. 20 at Missouri State.
“That’s going to be a great day,” Spack said. “It’s been a while. Missouri State’s played three games last fall. We decided against that.
“It will be a win just to get on the field and play the game. We need to get going again.”
After that, Illinois State plays its home opener Feb. 27 against South Dakota, followed by road trips for indoor games against Northern Iowa and North Dakota State. Two of the MVFC’s best teams play their home games in domed venues.
“Our league did a smart thing. They wanted teams in southern areas or dome teams to get most of the games in the first four weeks of the season,” Spack said. “That makes perfect sense. But we’ve got a couple dome teams that are really good.”
Open seasonThe top teams in the FCS will be seen in the spring without competition from the top FBS teams like Alabama, Ohio State and Clemson.
The NFL just ended its season, so for now, the FCS is the only football game around.
“There’s an opportunity,” Spack said. “I hope all our teams play well.
“If you’re a football junkie, and I know there are a lot of them out there, you can find our game.’
Illinois State was supposed to play Illinois in the 2020 opener at Memorial Stadium, which was a disappointment for the Redbirds.
Next fall, Illinois State plays at Western Michigan. In 2022, it travels to Wisconsin.
FCS schools plan to play a full 2021 season. For Illinois State, that goes on top of eight games this spring. And more if the Redbirds return to the playoffs.
Spack has already planned for the fall training camp. He will makes changes to guarantee his players don’t do too much.
“I don’t think we’ll have a normal training camp next fall,” Spack said.