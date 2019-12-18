Back in 2010, Luc Bequette was a big smasher.
A baseball hitting machine who won the C-U Little League home run derby at Eisner Park in Champaign. With eight taters, edging Joe Aeilts and Jake Beesley.
One of Bequette’s bombs went across Russell Street and into a yard.
He was two days shy of his 13th birthday.
Now 21, Bequette is all grown up. He’s 6-foot-2, 290 pounds.
Instead of crunching baseballs, he pounds opposing offensive linemen.
Next for Cal’s starting defensive lineman: Playing the team he loved as a kid.
“I definitely was cheering for Illinois growing up,” Bequette said.
Bequette will make his 37th consecutive start against Illinois in the Redbox Bowl on Dec. 30. He is currently fifth on the team with 44 tackles, with four for loss and three sacks. Illinois will need to be aware of No. 93 at Levi’s Stadium later this month.
Bequette was hoping for the matchup.
“I thought it would be really cool to play Illinois,” Bequette said. “I think Illinois has got a good team. We’re trying to get to our eighth win and look good for the rest of the country.”
Bequette knows Illini defensive line coach Austin Clark, a former Cal defensive lineman and graduate assistant with the Bears, defensive lineman Kenyon Jackson and receivers Dominic Stampley and Josh Imatorbhebhe.
“(Josh) was thinking about coming here and was going to move into our house,” Bequette said. “He ended up in a great spot at Illinois.”
Imatorbhebhe asked Bequette about his old hometown.
“I was telling him how great Champaign is,” Bequette said.
Fond memories
Bequette lived in Champaign from August 2007 to 2013.
His house was on Windward Boulevard. Earlier this week, he was showing photos of his former house to his girlfriend.
“I love Champaign,” Bequette said. “The things I miss the most are the four seasons. I’ve come to have an appreciation for autumn.
“Like Curtis Orchard. I haven’t found a good corn maze like the one they have.”
He misses Billy Barooz, where he often went with his dad.
Bequette’s favorite moments in Champaign are times he spent with friends.
The son of Chris Bequette and Debi Thomas, Luc moved to Little Rock, Ark., in 2013.
In Champaign, he attended St. Matthew Catholic School. He started high school at St. Thomas More, then went to Centennial for a semester.
Chris Bequette wanted to move back to Arkansas, where Luc’s uncle, aunt and cousins lived.
Arkansas has spring football, which offered Luc a chance for greater exposure during the recruiting process.
It worked. Former Cal defensive coordinator Art Kaufman spotted Bequette during a spring session.
“His initial thoughts were, ‘I don’t know if this guy can play D-line.’ The more he saw me move, he decided I could,” Bequette said.
Bequette went to a camp at Berkeley and tried both sides of the line. Soon, the Cal coaches offered him a scholarship.
His college choice was down to Cal and Vanderbilt.
“I came on my visit (to Berkeley) and really fell in love with it,” Bequette said. “The Bay Area is a really cool place. The guys at Illinois are going to love San Francisco.”
Bequette started his Cal career with Sonny Dykes as his head coach. Dykes was fired in early 2017.
“It was a little hard,” Bequette said. “It was kind of weird because we found out through Twitter when we were home for Christmas break.”
Dykes was replaced by Justin Wilcox.
“I thank the old staff for recruiting me and getting me here, but I love the staff I have now,” Bequette said. “Everyone has really been great. They are all about accountability. They’ve done a great job.”
Busy times
Bequette played four sports in high school: football, baseball, wrestling and track.
“Baseball was definitely my first love,” Bequette said.
He stopped playing travel baseball his freshman year in high school, concentrating more on football.
He was a pitcher, catcher and corner infielder.
Cal’s baseball coach has not asked him to try out for the team.
Last year, one of the Cal quarterbacks played baseball. Bequette has asked to get on the field for batting practice.
“I’ve got to get out and do that,” Bequette said.
He needs some equipment.
“I don’t really have a glove right now,” Bequette said.
Looking ahead
Bequette is a fifth-year senior at Cal and already has his degree in legal studies. He is working on a second degree. Because he got hurt his redshirt freshman year, he will be back for a sixth season in 2020.
So, the Redbox Bowl won’t be the last game of his college career.
He plans to pursue a career in the NFL. When football ends, and it will eventually, Bequette is considering working in commercial real estate. Or working as a financial advisor like his dad.