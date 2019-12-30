A game-by-game recap of how Illinois ended its five-year postseason drought:
Game 1: Illinois 42, Akron 3
Where: Memorial Stadium, Champaign
When: Saturday, Aug. 31
Attendance: 30,654
What happened: Illinois set the tone with a touchdown on its first drive. It took the defense a second possession to settle in, but the eventual combined performance led to the blowout win.
What it meant: Most everything about Saturday’s game was better than its 2018 counterpart. Steady, balanced offense. A defense that got stops. Of course, it was also against Akron.
What was said: “If you’ve been watching us practice in training camp, that’s who we are. We all worked to the first game to see exactly where we are. Good start.” — Illinois coach Lovie Smith
Player of the Game: Illinois linebacker Jake Hansen. There’s just something about season openers against MAC teams that must get the Illini redshirt junior going. Hansen maybe didn’t hit his tackle total (either behind or beyond the line of scrimmage) from 2018, but he did lead Illinois with seven tackles and had both of the team’s takeaways with a forced fumble and recovery and an interception in the first half.
Game 2: Illinois 31, Connecticut 23
Where: Rentschler Field, East Hartford, Conn.
When: Saturday, Sept. 7
Attendance: 23,108
What happened: Saturday’s win might have been a little light on style points for the Illini — save for the post-touchdown excessive celebration penalties — but a nonconference road win for this team is a serious accomplishment.
What it meant: Illinois is 2-0. A third of the way to bowl eligibility. But there were enough mistakes against UConn that would have been more of an issue, say, once Big Ten play starts. Stacking wins only gets tougher as the season progresses.
What was said: “I don’t really feel like we played our best, but something I like that we did was that we were resilient, we came back and we did get the win. At the end of the day, we’re not comfortable. We’re not. We want to blow teams out. We want to dominate.” — Illinois receiver Josh Imatorbhehbe
Player of the Game: Illinois defensive end Oluwole Betiku Jr. The Southern California transfer has given Illinois a legitimate pass-rushing threat on the edge. Better yet, he’s not just a situational pass rusher. Betiku has anchored the Illini defensive line through two games and finished Saturday’s win with 31 / 2 sacks and a fumble recovery.
Game 3: Eastern Michigan 34, Illinois 31
Where: Memorial Stadium, Champaign
When: Saturday, Sept. 14
Attendance: 34,759
What happened: Good passers with enough athletic ability to move the chains with their feet have basically become Illinois’ Kryptonite. Enter EMU quarterback Mike Glass III, who carved up the Illini for 353 total yards and three touchdowns.
What it meant: Has anything really changed for Illinois? The idea was that this season was one where all the “growth” the past two seasons would lead to more success. Maybe even a bowl game. Losing at home to a MAC team isn’t that.
What was said: “I’ve played many good teams and we’ve taken many losses. This is not going to define our season at all. We beat ourselves. If you watched the game, we played horrible on our side of the ball. If we fix that, it probably wouldn’t be close at all.” — Illinois running back Reggie Corbin
Player of the Game: Eastern Michigan receiver Arthur Jackson. Sure, Eagles quarterback Mike Glass III put up more than 300 yards of total offense — most of it coming while gouging the Illinois secondary. But it was Jackson that hauled in two of EMU’s three touchdowns, and both of his catches were highlight-reel caliber. The 6-foot, 194-pound big play senior finished with three grabs for 80 yards and two scores.
Game 4: Nebraska 42, Illinois 38
Where: Memorial Stadium, Champaign
When: Saturday, Sept. 21
Attendance: 44,512
What happened: Adrian Martinez showed why he’s great. And why the Illinois defense isn’t so great. The Cornhuskers, behind their steady quarterback, rallied from a 35-21 deficit in the third quarter to deny Lovie Smith a signature Big Ten win.
What it meant: Illinois isn’t ready to leap into the top half of the Big Ten. Not yet at least. Not with a defense that gives up 690 yards. And not with an offense that was stifled for much of the fourth quarter.
What was said: “Our team is better. We’re better defensively. Tonight, we weren’t as good as we need to be. If you look at what happened in the game, we had an opportunity to win if we had converted the last drive. That’s the story of the game.” — Illinois coach Lovie Smith
Player of the Game: Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez. Martinez quite literally willed the Cornhuskers back into the game after four fumbles threatened them with a loss to open the Big Ten season. He completed 22 of 34 passes for 327 yards — and an impressive 174.6 quarterback rating — while also rushing 18 times for a team-leading 118 yards. He also rolled out to the right side in the fourth quarter and successfully reached the pylyon on a game-tying two-point conversion.
Game 5: Minnesota 40, Illinois 17
Where: TCF Bank Stadium, Minneapolis
When: Saturday, Oct. 5
Attendance: 39,341
What happened: Rodney Smith looked like a Wisconsin tailback against the porous Illini defense, topping 200 yards. Illinois missed a chance to go above .500 ahead of a nasty two-game home stretch in Michigan and Wisconsin.
What it meant: The heat is turning up considerably on Lovie Smith and his staff. Not so bad to lose close games, even at home. But a blowout loss against a team you drilled the previous season does not sit well with the fandom.
What was said: “I don’t know how in the world you score two defensive touchdowns and lose a game. I am surprised. Part of that is people not holding each other accountable. That starts with me. Blame me. Don’t rip apart the rest of those guys.” — Illinois linebacker Jake Hansen
Player of the Game: Minnesota running back Rodney Smith. Going into the game, the Gophers were 110th in the country in rushing. The senior from Georgia defied the numbers, running for a career-high 211 yards, including a touchdown. His early bursts set the tone.
Game 6: No. 16 Michigan 42, Illinois 25
Where: Memorial Stadium, Champaign
When: Saturday, Oct. 12
Attendance: 37,275
What happened: The third quarter against Michigan was about as well as Illinois has played all season. But a pervious run defense early and some costly turnovers late meant a fourth straight loss for the Illini.
What it meant: This is an Illinois team that still has yet to figure out how to finish games (and, for Saturday, start them). It’s also the midway point of Lovie Smith’s fourth season in charge. The latter should be negating the former at this point.
What was said: “We got it together some kind of way in the third quarter. When you’re down 28 points and you get the game to a three-point game in the second half, that’s saying an awful lot. We had to decide what we wanted to do and we chose to fight harder.” — Illinois coach Lovie Smith
Player of the Game: Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson. It wasn’t always a pretty game for the Wolverines’ signal caller, but he came through down the stretch when it mattered most. After Illinois pulled within three points early in the fourth quarter, Patterson led two successful scoring drives to help Michigan pull away for the win. He completed 11 of 22 passes for 194 yards and three touchdowns, while rushing for the final score of the game.
Game 7: Illinois 24, No. 6 Wisconsin 23
Where: Memorial Stadium, Champaign
When: Saturday, Oct. 19
Attendance: 37,363
What happened: House of Pain’s “Jump Around” echoed through Memorial Stadium after the Illini upset Wisconsin. Talk about a DJ with a sense of the moment (and a sense of humor). Biggest win for the Illini in more than a decade.
What it meant: Taking down the sixth-ranked Badgers shifts the narrative around this Illinois team. At least a little. It snapped a four-game losing streak, but that stretch still has now three-win Illini in a hole with five games to play.
What was said: “Really just pure happiness. Like 70-year-old Illini fans came up to me thanking me. I’m just a kicker who put it through the uprights. The whole team did their part to get me in that position. It was something unbelievable. This sounds weird, but I had a little bit of deja vu when I was up there. It was something I really thought I saw before. I’ve dreamt this since I could remember. It’s something I’ve always wanted. It’s every kickers’ dream. For it to be a nationally-ranked program like Wisconsin just adds the cherry on the cake.” — Illinois kicker James McCourt
Player of the Game: Illinois kicker James McCourt. You don’t make a game-winning field goal to upset the No. 6 team in the country and not take home player of the game honors. The Illini redshirt junior, originally from Ireland, missed from 40 yards in the first quarter, but he got redemption in a big way by drilling his 39-yard attempt as time expired to take down Wisconsin.
Game 8: Illinois 24, Purdue 6
Where: Ross-Ade Stadium, West Lafayette, Ind.
When: Saturday, Oct. 26
Attendance: 58,735
What happened: Lovie Smith’s defense shut down the Boilermakers for most of the game and Tony Adams had another critical interception, with his pick six putting the Illini in control. Dre Brown led the offense with 131 rushing yards.
What it meant: Let the bowl talk begin. Illinois moved within two victories of postseason eligibility with four to play. Including two at home against Big Ten cellar-dwellers. At least Rutgers is coming off a win ... against Liberty.
What was said: “There’s a lot of special things going on at the University of Illinois. Now I think more people will be able to at least take note. It makes you want more. If you’ve been around this crew, they want more. Our goal wasn’t to be a .500 football team at the start of the season. Now we have a chance to get over that.” — Illinois coach Lovie Smith
Player of the Game: Illinois defensive tackle Jamal Milan. Milan might have only had four tackles, but all four of them came behind the line of scrimmage as the redshirt senior and company put consistent pressure on the Boilermakers’ offense. Milan’s collection of tackles for loss anchored a dominant performance by the Illini defense that came within a late Purdue touchdown of shutting out a Big Ten opponent for the first time since 2000.
Game 9: Illinois 38, Rutgers 10
Where: Memorial Stadium, Champaign
When: Saturday, Nov. 2
Attendance: 35,562
What happened: The Dad’s Day crowd got to see a close game ... for a half. The Illini opened up a 21-point lead late in the third quarter on the way to an easy victory. Nate Hobbs and Dele Harding scored touchdowns on defense.
What it meant: For the first time since 2007, Illinois has a three-game Big Ten winning streak in the same season. Lovie Smith’s team now needs one more win for its first bowl bid since 2014. With three games left to play.
What was said: “We’re in a great position. With three games left, it’s a big possibility for us to go to a bowl game. I think everyone’s excited and motivated to get to that point.” — Illinois quarterback Brandon Peters
Player of the Game: Illinois linebacker Dele Harding. The Illini senior did a little bit of everything Saturday. Literally. Harding finished with a game-high 12 tackles, including two for loss, forced a fumble and returned an interception 54 yards for his second touchdown of the season. That made the Elkton, Md., native the only player in the nation this season with 10-plus tackles and at least one tackle for loss, one forced fumble, one interception and one touchdown.
Game 10: Illinois 37, Michigan State 34
Where: Spartan Stadium, East Lansing, Mich.
When: Saturday, Nov. 9
Attendance: 63,370
What happened: Wow. For the second time in four weeks, Illinois pulled off an upset that will have college football fans talking. In a good way. The biggest comeback in school history was Lovie Smith’s most important win at the school.
What it meant: The Illini are going bowling for the first time since 2014. Where will be determined after the completion of the regular season, but after Saturday, it’s hard to believe this team was once 2-4.
What was said: “We’re going bowling. I’m pumped up for the guys. So much has gone into us being in this position. We always talk about starting fast. But it’s about the finish. That’s awesome. In a tough environment like this, the guys kept battling.” — Illinois coach Lovie Smith
Player of the Game: Illinois quarterback Brandon Peters. Talk about a fourth quarter to remember. The Michigan transfer threw for a career-high 369 yards, completing 22 of 42 passes for three touchdowns. He made up for his costly interception near the Michigan State goal line with Illinois down 31-24 with his poise and composure on the final drive of the night. He wasn’t perfect by any means, but he made the throws when he needed to. That’s all you can ask for.
Game 11: No. 19 Iowa 19, Illinois 10
Where: Kinnick Stadium, Iowa City, Iowa
When: Saturday, Nov. 23
Attendance: 58,331
What happened: Illinois missed a golden opportunity to knock off Iowa for the first time since 2008. Questionable decisions and ill-timed turnovers cost Lovie Smith’s team a chance for five in a row.
What it meant: The Illini need one more win to guarantee the school’s first winning season since 2011. And you can forget about the team sharing the Big Ten West title. That’s off the goal list now.
What was said: “We just didn’t get the ball out. There were a couple of balls that were actually 50-50 as far as whose catch it is, defense or offense. We didn’t take advantage. Punchouts can also be a key. We’ve got to go back and watch film and see how many actual attempts did we get. We pride ourselves on turnovers and we didn’t get the job done.” — Illinois linebacker Dele Harding
Player of the Game: Iowa cornerback Matt Hankins. The Hawkeyes’ junior did have five tackles on the edge of the defense, but the 6-foot, 185-pound Texan was much more valuable in Iowa’s pass defense. Hankins finished with a game-high three pass breakups, but his biggest play came on Illinois’ first drive of the second half. Brandon Peters had the Illini knocking on the red zone door before Hankins picked him off in the end zone to kill the drive.
Game 12: Northwestern 29, Illinois 10
Where: Memorial Stadium, Champaign
When: Saturday, Nov. 30
Attendance: 35,895
What happened: Northwestern looked like the bowl team, dominating in every facet on Senior Day at Memorial Stadium. And Illinois looked like the team playing out the string.
What it meant: Illinois still needs one more victory to finish with a winning season. It also appears to be afraid of Wildcats, losing for the fifth consecutive time to its rival.
What was said: “We’re going to feel bad today, as we should, then excitement of where we’re going to a bowl game and who all is going to go with us is the next thing we’ll go through. We’re pumped up and excited about going to a bowl game. What and wherever doesn’t really matter to us. We’re going bowling. That will be the positive that we eventually get to.” — Illinois coach Lovie Smith
Player of the Game: Northwestern quarterback Andrew Marty. Think about this for a moment. Marty is the Wildcats’ fourth-string quarterback. Fourth string. He certainly didn’t play like it. The 6-foot-3, 227-pound sophomore rushed 30 times for 111 yards and two touchdowns, throwing for a third touchdown for good measure.