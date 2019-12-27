CHAMPAIGN — Illinois career total offense leader Nathan Scheelhaase was the unanimous pick as school’s Offensive Player of the Decade, part of a team released Thursday and compiled by former Illini sports information director Mike Pearson.
Scheelhaase, now the receivers coach at Iowa State, was the Illini’s All-Decade quarterback.
Pearson polled Illinois reporters to pick the 13 players on offense. The All-Decade defense will be announced later this week.
Scheelhaase, who was recruited to Illinois by Ron Zook from Kansas City (Mo.) Rockhurst, finished his Illinois career with 10,634 yards of total offense. That put him just ahead of former Illini quarterback Juice Williams in that category.
After redshirting his first season, Scheelhaase moved into the starting lineup in 2010, leading the Illini to a win in the Texas Bowl against Baylor. He outplayed future Heisman winner Robert Griffin III in Houston, throwing for 242 yards and running for another 53 in Illinois’ 38-14 win against Baylor.
In the 2011 Kraft Fight Hunger Bowl, Scheelhaase led Illinois to a 20-14 win against UCLA.
Scheelhaase’s best year as a passer came in 2013, when he threw for 3,272 yards that included a career-high 450 that season against Indiana.
The current Illinois team is represented by two players. Reggie Corbin, who topped 1,000 yards as a junior and leads the team in rushing this season, joined single-season rushing leader Mikel Leshoure at running back.
Illinois reserve tailback Dre Brown was selected as the best kick returner of the decade.
The All-Decade receivers were A.J. Jenkins, Mikey Dudek and Geronimo Allison.
The five All-Decade offensive linemen all have spent time in the NFL: Jeff Allen, Nick Allegretti, Ted Karras, Graham Pocic and Hugh Thornton.
The All-Decade kicker, Chase McLaughlin, also reached the next level.
Scheeelhaase, Leshoure, Jenkins, Allen, Allegretti, Karras and McLaughlin were all unanimous picks.
Harding, Hayes honored. Illinois linebacker Dele Harding was picked third-team All-American by Phil Steele. Punter Blake Hayes received honorable mention. Both accolades were announced on Thursday.
Harding enters the Redbox Bowl second in the nation in tackles with 147.
Hayes was earlier named the Big Ten punter of the year. He averages 44.8 yards per punt, second in school history.BOB ASMUSSEN