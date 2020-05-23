CHAMPAIGN — Josh Whitman has viewed the first 10 weeks of the COVID-19 pandemic in his own version of phases. The Illinois athletic director saw the first phase as a “retreat” with the primary goal to get student-athletes home and employees situated to work remotely.
The second phase was centered around regrouping and learning. Whitman and the Division of Intercollegiate Athletics staff at Illinois tried to learn about the novel coronavirus. Learn about health protocols. Learn about best practices and how to move forward in the current situation.
The work of the last two-plus months has Illinois athletics ready to take the next step into what Whitman called the “advance” phase.
A return of student-athletes to campus — at least a small number to begin with — is that next step and one Illinois will begin taking the first week of June.
Staggered arrivals of football and men’s basketball student-athletes to start with is slated to begin June 3.
Whitman has been in constant communication with a multitude of people and organizations since the beginning of the pandemic. That includes his own staff, Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren and his staff and UI officials like Chancellor Robert Jones and Provost Andreas Cangellaris.
“I’m struck by one conversations I had recently with Andreas where he looked me right in the eye and said, ‘Josh, we cannot operate out of fear,’” Whitman said. “‘We can certainly operate with due caution. We can make appropriate steps to plan thoroughly, but we have to look to develop a plan and a protocol that allows us to move back into some sense of normal life.’”
The return of student-athletes this summer will act as a pilot program of sorts for the university as a whole. The process of getting student-athletes back on campus — and it is involved — could provide a road map for the larger return of the entire student body should the fall semester begin as scheduled. Included among the return protocols for student-athletes will be initial and ongoing viral and antibody testing, quarantine upon their arrival and then contact tracing and arrangements for extended quarantine and care should positive COVID-19 tests occur.
The potential for that last scenario is something Whitman said Illinois has to remain cognizant can happen. It took a single positive test for Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert on March 11 for the NBA to suspend its season. Ten weeks later, however, information on the virus is far more prevalent and protocols to handle positive tests are in place.
“I think we all recognize no matter what we do in our individual lives the risk of infection is there,” Whitman said. “Certainly, we’re intending to do everything we know to do to keep that risk at an ultimate minimum, but nothing we can do is going to make it an absolute guarantee that none of our student-athletes will be infected with the virus. If that happens, we have made arrangements. We’ll be quarantining those student-athletes away from the rest and providing care for them for the minimum of 14 days, if not beyond depending on the symptoms they may continue to exhibit.”
Illinois will return just roughly a third of its approximately 500 student-athletes this summer. Women’s basketball, volleyball and soccer student-athlete will follow football and men’s basketball in July. Cross-country student-athletes would be next in mid-August, with the remainder to come with the rest of the student body. Whitman detailed this plan to them all Thursday evening.
The number of student-athletes able to return this summer is dictated by available space in facilities with social distancing factored in. Illinois’ ability to test for COVID-19, which will happen regularly even after the initial testing upon return, is also factor. So, too, are staffing considerations.
“All those things put limitations on how many people we can safely have here in these coming months,” Whitman said. “We had to narrow it down.
“It’s disappointing for me, and I know it disappointing for some of them, that we’re only in position to return five teams back over the course of the summer. As we focused on that consideration, health and safety, we realized our bandwidth — the term we’re using a lot — limits how quickly and the number of people we can return over the summer months.”
The university advancing to the point where student-athletes will be welcomed back to campus — even in smaller numbers — coincides with the entirety of the state of Illinois reaching Phase 3 of Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s Restore Illinois plan.
That third phase, set to begin May 29, includes an allowance for gatherings of a maximum of 10 people.
“We’ve been in conversation with the governor’s office as recently as (Friday) morning,” Whitman said. “We’re operating completely above board and trying to get as much information as we can from different stakeholders. We’ll continue to incorporate that into our plan.”
The DIA plan is much like the information known about the current coronavirus pandemic.
Constantly evolving.
“We all understand the things we know about this are changing almost by the day,” Whitman said. “Best practices and standards are changing by the day. We’re going to always be looking to keep it updated and making sure it’s incorporating all the most recent information we have at our disposal.”
Whitman said the comprehensive nature of Illinois’ plan to return student-athletes to campus gives him confidence to make that particular move now. Plenty of questions had to be answered to reach this point, including the likes of how and how often Illinois could test, what would happen with a positive test and how facilities could be utilized in the most efficient means while also maintaining the cleanliness necessary.
“It’s just taken us a long time to work through that process in an intentional and thoughtful way,” Whitman said. “It’s just really coalesced here in the last, I’d say, 10 days. We knew we had a lot of outstanding questions, but we finally started to get some answers and felt comfortable as those things all came together that we really had an outline of a comprehensive plan that would allow us to take this next step.”