Beat writer SCOTT RICHEY breaks down five hot topics ahead of the 11 a.m. kickoff at Purdue:
Tune in
Illinois is back on BTN after posting the biggest upset of the college football season on the network last week. Different crew, though, with Lisa Byington (play-by-play), former Illini All-American linebacker J Leman (analysis) and Elise Menaker (sideline reports) on the call Saturday in West Lafayette, Ind. The game is a chance for Illinois to snap a three-game losing streak to the Boilermakers, including last year’s 46-7 drubbing in Champaign. “It’s one thing to get one win,” Illinois coach Lovie Smith said, “but it’s important to stack wins.”
Big Ten woes
The Illini haven’t been able to stack Big Ten wins in Smith’s time as coach. Conference victories have been a one-and-done type deal. The last Illinois team to win consecutive Big Ten games was the 2014 squad that beat Penn State and Northwestern at the end of the season to become bowl eligible. Hanging with Michigan and upsetting Wisconsin the last two weeks, redshirt junior linebacker Jake Hansen said, has increased belief that the Illini are capable of competing more consistently in the conference. “I think that’s something that we’ve struggled with as a team is believing that we are as good as just about anyone,” Hansen said. “I think physically people are a lot closer than everyone else out there might think, but it’s more of a mental thing that comes into play.”
Catching on
Casey Washington appeared on special teams in Illinois’ first two games of the season then didn’t play again until the Michigan game, where he caught his first career pass. The freshman wide receiver hauled in another pass during a crucial fourth quarter drive in the Illini’s upset of Wisconsin, and the Pflugerville, Texas, native could see even more time at Purdue if Ricky Smalling isn’t 100 percent healthy. “I think he’s a pretty good player now for a freshman,” Illinois offensive coordinator Rod Smith said of Washington. “He’s ahead of the curve, in my opinion. It was just a matter of him continuing to get reps, know where he’s going and where he’s supposed to be and how to line up. That was his biggest crux, to be honest with you, but he’s gotten better at it because he’s gotten more reps. I trust Casey. If we put the ball out there in space, I know there’s a great chance he comes down with it.”
Don’t forget about Dre
Washington wasn’t the only Illini to make a crucial fourth quarter play before James McCourt’s game-winning field goal against Wisconsin. Redshirt senior running back Dre Brown bounced off multiple defenders in his 13-yard rush that set up McCourt’s kick, as the Illini run game finally got some traction late against the Badgers. “I wasn’t shocked at all,” fellow running back Reggie Corbin said. “That’s the same Dre that’s been here grinding every single day. He’s going to ball out.”
Predicting the future
The question after Illinois effectively kept Wisconsin and what could now be described as a throwback offense in check last week is if the Illini can do the same against a team that will spread the field. That’s been a struggle in the Lovie Smith era, and Purdue has a slew of talented wide receivers even without Rondale Moore. Boilermakers 35, Illini 30