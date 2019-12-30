Beat writer Scott Richey breaks down five hot topics ahead of the Illini's afternoon kickoff against the Bears
Tune in
The only bowl game to air on FOX this season will have Joe Davis (play-by-play), Brock Huard (analysis) and Bruce Feldman (sideline reports) on the 3 p.m. call at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. The Redbox Bowl will also be Illinois redshirt senior running back Reggie Corbin’s final game, and the Upper Marlboro, Md., native is thinking legacy. “It’s kind of like how do you want to be remembered?” Corbin said. “My dad has been sending me that text message every day of the week. Just go out there and give it all you’ve got. This is the last game that everyone remembers. You have one more chance with that ‘I’ on your chest to just be special and lay it on the line for your brothers.”
Plenty of prep
Neither Illinois nor California has played since Nov. 30 — a loss for the Illini to Northwestern and a win for the Bears against UCLA at the Rose Bowl. Essentially a month break for both teams that included the end of the semester and finals, a break for Christmas and bowl game prep. Cal coach Justin Wilcox said the latter was similar to a season opener. “There’s a lot of tape you can watch, and I think you have to guard against paralysis by analysis,” Wilcox said. “You start breaking down every play for the last 12 games. You’ve got to give your players a plan and be able to adjust in the game based on what’s happening. We try to take things that (Illinois) would be doing in the bowl game, but you never really know.”
Looking ahead
Cal won twice on the road to end the regular season, beating Stanford and UCLA. Meanwhile, Illinois kind of backed into its first bowl game since 2014 with consecutive losses to Iowa and Northwestern. That’s part of the reason a win Monday against the Bears holds value for Illini coach Lovie Smith. The other part of that is what a bowl win might mean for the program as a whole. “Our program has made so many strides this year,” Smith said. “I talk a lot about the new facility. The next thing was to put a better product on the football field. We have a better product that we’ve put on the football field. I’ve also made the statement that our best team, I think, has been leading up to next year. What a bowl victory would do would give us momentum going into next year as much as anything.”
Offensive edge?
Neither Illinois nor Cal was an offensive juggernaut this season. The Illini currently rank 119th nationally in total offense, while the Bears sit at 117th. The return of redshirt sophomore quarterback Chase Garbers from a shoulder injury, though, helped Cal in its final two games. Sophomore wide receiver Nikko Remigio (14 catches, 215 yards and a touchdown) was the main beneficiary in the two wins. “I think Cal fans have a lot to be excited about with this offense in the next few years,” Remigio said. “We’re going to make some big plays.”
Predicting the future
That Brandon Peters has been cleared and is “ready to go” for the Redbox Bowl is a positive for the Illini. Their offense has simply been better with Peters at quarterback. Will that be enough, though, for a bowl win? Bears 24, Illini 17