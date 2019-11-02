Beat writer SCOTT RICHEY breaks down five hot topics ahead of the 2:30 p.m. kickoff against Rutgers:
Tune in
The Illini will be back on BTN on Saturday with a mixture of what has been the regular broadcast crews with Kevin Kugler (play-by-play), Matt Millen (analysis) and Elise Menaker (sideline reports) on the call. Illinois is also essentially a three-touchdown favorite against Rutgers — fairly rare territory for the Illini this season and for most of the Lovie Smith era. “If we continue to build our program, we’ve got to be able to handle these situations,” the fourth-year Illini coach said. “We’ve been favorites against (Rutgers) in the past, and they beat us a couple years ago here. We’re playing a Big Ten football team that’s definitely capable of beating of us. We need to play our best ball like we needed to last week.”
Internal confidence
Beating Wisconsin. Following it up with another win at Purdue. Inside the Illinois locker room there was no doubt those things were possible. Actually winning those games was a reinforcement of that idea for some of the Illini. Reggie Corbin wasn’t doubting his team either way. “We just knew we had messed up and did some crucial things to ruin the games that we lost,” the redshirt senior running back said. “It’s the same team, man. Just less errors. Nothing has changed. We’ve played just as hard, played just as smart. There’s just less errors being made. We wish we could go back and fix the ones that we lost, but this is where we are now. We’ve just got to keep going and keep getting better.”
Center of attention
Illinois offensive coordinator Rod Smith thought his entire offensive line controlled last week’s game against Purdue. Redshirt junior Doug Kramer, who is set to make his 24th consecutive start against Rutgers, was literally at the center of that dominance. “He understands (defensive) fronts,” Rod Smith said. “He understands how to get us in the right calls and how to ID the right people. He’s the quarterback of that offensive line group right now. At the same time, Doug’s going to fight you. He’s going to give you everything he’s got. He’s scrappy, and I think he’s playing his best football of his career so far.”
More turnovers, please
Only South Florida has taken the ball away more this season than the Illinois defense — 20 takeaways to the Illini’s 19. But Illinois isn’t just forcing a lot of fumbles and coming away with the occasional interception. The Illini are also holding on to it offensively and rank eighth nationally in turnover margin. “It’s a part of our DNA,” Lovie Smith said about forcing turnovers. “We think this is what we have to do to win football games. To a man, if you talk to a defensive guy, one of our goals each week as we start is to take the ball away. If you have that matched up with what we’re doing on the offensive side — where we normally have good ball security — that says win.”
Predicting the future
This is a must-win game for Illinois in the vein of win or the goodwill from upsetting Wisconsin and beating Purdue on the road can evaporate in a hurry with a loss to a Rutgers team with an interim head coach. The Scarlet Knights might have played their best game of the year last week in beating Liberty, but the Illini are a three-touchdown favorite for a reason. Illini 41, Scarlet Knights 6