Beat writer SCOTT RICHEY breaks down five hot topics ahead of the 11 a.m. kickoff against Wisconsin at Memorial Stadium:
Tune in
The broadcast crew for Saturday’s game should have all of their Illinois anecdotes down to a science since Kevin Kugler (play-by-play), Matt Millen (analysis) and Rick Pizzo (sideline reports) are once again on the call on BTN. One such anecdote? Try Illinois having lost 24 straight games to ranked opponents after last week’s loss to Michigan. That particular statistic gets worse when it comes to top 10 teams, of which the Badgers are at No. 6 nationally. The Illini haven’t beaten a top 10 team since its 2007 victories at No. 1 Ohio State and against No. 5 Wisconsin, making them 2-15 this century.
Give and take
Illinois’ defense has been both wildly disruptive and completely forgiving this season. The Illini lead the nation in forced fumbles (11) and fumble recoveries (10), while sitting tied for fifth with two defensive touchdowns. Redshirt junior linebacker Jake Hansen is also still leading all FBS players in forced fumbles (five) and fumble recoveries (three). Here’s the flip side. Illinois checks in at No. 100 nationally in total defense, giving up 434.5 yards per game. Rushing defense remains the Illini’s biggest defensive struggle, as only four Power 5 programs — Oregon State, Rutgers, Vanderbilt and Kansas — are worse.
Run Taylor, run
Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor ranks third in the nation — behind Oklahoma State’s Chuba Hubbard and Ohio State’s J.K. Dobbins — with 825 rushing yards. The Badgers’ standout junior, however, is No. 1 with his 14 rushing touchdowns through six games. Quite the challenge for an Illinois team that has allowed five 100-yard (or more) rushers in the past three games. What the Badgers do won’t be a surprise. “First, you need to like contact,” Illinois coach Lovie Smith said. “It’s not going to be a finesse game. We need to put our big boy pads on, and we plan on putting them on.”
Here’s the catch
Illinois’ pursuit of graduate transfer wide receivers this offseason was born out of necessity. More, reliable pass catchers were a priority. Southern California transfer Josh Imatorbhebhe has become the Illini’s top receiver through six games with 20 catches for 322 yards and five touchdowns. “He’s starting to get comfortable,” Illinois offensive coordinator Rod Smith said. “It’s one thing to know the offense. It’s another thing to own it. Meaning, if I’ve got to think, it’s going to slow me down. Bhebhe was really thinking early on. ... Now it’s a little more fluid, and I think he’s a lot more natural.”
Predicting the future
It’s been more than a decade — nine straight games’ worth — since Illinois beat Wisconsin. Those defeats include two of the last four Illini homecoming games, of which the home team in Champaign has lost 12 of 18 dating back to 2001 (a 42-35 victory against Wisconsin in front of 70,094 fans). Getting half that crowd into Memorial Stadium on Saturday might be seen as a win, with attendance sagging as the losses pile up for Lovie Smith and Co. That Illinois is more than 30-point underdog at home doesn’t give much credence to its four-game losing streak this season being snapped. Badgers 42, Illini 10