Illinois linebacker Jake Hansen (35) sacks Connecticut quarterback Jack Zergiotis (11) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, in East Hartford, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)Illinois linebacker Jake Hansen (35) sacks Connecticut quarterback Jack Zergiotis (11) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, in East Hartford, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)