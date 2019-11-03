Surging Illini 2-TD underdog to Michigan State
The Illini's recent surge hasn't won over oddsmakers. At least heading into Saturday's game against struggling Michigan State.
The Spartans have opened as a 13 1/2-point favorite, according to VegasInsider.com.
Illinois has won three Big Ten games in a row for the first time since 2007 and is on the cusp of bowl eligibility.
Michigan State is 4-4 and riding a three-game losing streak.
Bob Asmussen is a college football reporter and columnist for The News-Gazette. His email is asmussen@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@BobAsmussen).