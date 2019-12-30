We asked the football reporter at Cal Maven for his take on the Bears going into Monday’s Redbox Bowl against Illinois at Levi’s Stadium:
What were your expectations for Cal going into this season and how has it measured up?
I expected the team to finish in the 6-6 to 7-5 range, believing the defense would keep Cal in games but that the offense would not be good enough to beat top teams on the road. Quarterback play seemed to be the biggest limitation on Cal’s success, since that was the most noticeable weakness a year ago. A weak nonconference schedule suggested seven wins was very possible, but road games against Washington, Oregon, Utah and Stanford limited the optimism.
Turns out Chase Garbers made major improvements beginning in the fourth game, against Mississippi. Plus Washington and Stanford were not nearly as good as expected. Cal won road games against those two teams, but injuries to Garbers limited the offensive production. Cal was 6-0 in games in which Garbers played at least one half, but 1-5 when he didn’t. Of course, playing Oregon and Utah on the road when Garbers was out contributed to that statistical gap.
When the team struggles, what have been the biggest issues? Are they fixed now?
Offense is the biggest shortcoming. For the second year in a row Cal is last in the Pac-12 in scoring offense and total offense. Quarterback play continues to be an issue, although Garbers’ improvement seemed to greatly enhance production. His injury was costly since his backup, Devon Modster, did not perform well. Garbers is still not an all-conference-caliber quarterback.
The Bears lack a breakaway threat in the backfield, and their offensive line was mediocre most of the season, with injuries playing a role in that. The offensive line should be as healthy as it has been all season for the Redbox Bowl, although it is far from a dominant unit.
The Bears lacked big-play potential from its receiving corps, and injury to Kekoa Crawford did not help. Lately Nikko Remigio has made some big plays from the wideout spot, and Crawford might play in the Redbox Bowl. Calstill is without a receiver who will scare defensive backs.or run by them.
The defense has been solid, but it has not produced the turnovers it did last year. The Bears forced 28 turnovers last season and have just 15 this year. On the other hand, Cal committed 31 turnovers last season and has turned it over just 13 times this year.
What would a win against Illinois mean for the Bears?
It would be its first eight-win season since 2015 and just its second since 2009. The Bears have not had more than eight wins in a season since 2008.
It would also be Cal’s first bowl win since 2015.
In a psychological sense, a strong offensive showing would raise expectations for next year because Cal returns most of its offensive pieces. The Bears will lose some key defensive elements, but will not be awful defensively next season.
As you know the final game of a season plays a major role in how a team is perceived for the following season.
How long do you think Justin Wilcox will stay at Cal? How is he to work with for the media?
I don’t think Wilcox will leave in the near future. He does not seem to be the social climber some head coaches are, although if Cal suddenly has a 10-win season, the offers may be too strong to pass up. He received a contract extension and raise after last season, but he is still one of the lowest-paid head coaches in the Pac-12. That has to be a factor.
Wilcox is pretty easy to deal with, although access is limited, which is becoming the case across the country. He is available only twice a week during game weeks as well as after games. He is honest and tries to answer every question as best he can, but he is careful not to say anything controversial. He is not a barrel of laughs. He is most quotable after a loss, because he takes losses hard.
Who is one under-the-radar Cal player Illinois fans should keep an eye on?
I’ll give you several.
On defense, it’s probably inside linebacker Kuony Deng. He is overshadowed by Evan Weaver, but Deng is capable of having 10-12 tackles in a game and making a big play.
On offense, watch wide receiver Kekoa Crawford or tight end Gavin Reinwald. Crawford played only five games during the regular season because of injuries, but there is a decent chance he will play in the bowl game. He led the team in receiving yards per game, albeit at a just 48.6 yards. Reinwald had just 13 catches this season, but 10 came in the final five games.
What’s your prediction?
Cal 24, Illinois 17. Cal played well in its final two games, and the Bears’ offense is significantly better when Garbers plays. The Cal defense is solid, but has not been as dominant as some expected. I don’t think Illinois can reach 20 points against Cal’s defense, although it may depend on which quarterback plays for Illinois.