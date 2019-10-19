We asked the Wisconsin State Journal beat writer for his take on the Badgers going into Saturday’s game against Illinois at Memorial Stadium:
What were your expectations for the Badgers before the season?
I thought Wisconsin would be better than it was last season, but not significantly so. I figured somewhere around 8-4 during the regular season sounded about right. Back then, I had the Michigan game as a loss and the Michigan State game as a coin flip. I also thought Nebraska would be better, so I figured that might be a loss later this season. Bottom line, I was wrong. Very wrong.
What are one or two keys to Wisconsin’s perfect start?
There are two obvious answers here: Jack Coan and the defense. Shaky quarterback play was a big reason for last season’s 8-5 record, but Coan has solidified that position. It’s not like he’s being asked to do a lot, but he’s been accurate and, with the exception of the Northwestern game, hasn’t looked stressed. His teammates love him.
Going back to the previous question, one of my big concerns heading into this season was the defense. It just wasn’t very good in 2018 and had to replace four key playmakers (T.J. Edwards, Ryan Connelly, Andrew Van Ginkel and D’Cota Dixon) from that group. I really didn’t know who the difference-makers would be. The answer: Linebackers Chris Orr and Zack Baun. Another key is that defensive ends Isaiahh Loudermilk and Garrett Rand are healthy and, when you throw in backup Matt Henningsen, that’s been a really productive trio. The secondary is better than I expected as well.
I’ve got a Heisman vote. Where should Jonathan Taylor be on my watch list?
I think he should be in your top five, certainly. I get that it’s become a QB award and there are some really good candidates who play that position. But even though Taylor’s yardage numbers are down a bit from last season, he’s getting into the end zone more frequently and has really become an all-around back by improving his pass-catching ability. It would probably take Wisconsin going something like 12-1 with a win in the Big Ten title game for Taylor to have a legitimate shot to win the Heisman, but I think he’s on pace to at least earn a trip to New York.
How do Wisconsin fans feel about playing Illinois? Is it a big deal?
I don’t get that sense. Minnesota, Iowa and Nebraska are more natural rivals within the West Division. Even Northwestern probably has a slight edge because games between the Badgers and Wildcats are always tight. Cross-divisional games against Ohio State, Michigan, Penn State and Michigan State even carry more weight for Wisconsin fans than Illinois. Now, if the Illini can become a contender again at some point, that may change things.
Who is one under-the-radar player Illinois fans should keep an eye on?
Sophomore tight end Jake Ferguson. It’s kind of a running joke up here that Ferguson is the grandson of Wisconsin athletic director (and former coach) Barry Alvarez because it gets mentioned on every telecast. But Ferguson has made a name for himself as a well-rounded tight end and will be playing on Sundays somewhere down the road. He’s a stud.
Who is going to win?
Wisconsin 45, Illinois 7. The Badgers have a huge game looming next week at Ohio State, so it’s fair to look at this as a trap game of sorts. But this team has been really good about treating every opponent the same, and I don’t think they look past the Illini. I expect Taylor to have a big day.