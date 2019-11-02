We asked NJ Advance Media beat reporter James Kratch for his take on the Scarlet Knights going into Saturday’s game against Illinois at Memorial Stadium:
What did the win against Liberty mean for Rutgers?
It was a shot in the arm for the program. The biggest benefit was, obviously, they won a game. The kids got to celebrate, the fans got to celebrate. Nunzio Campanile can now say he won at least once as a Big Ten head coach and the team likely no longer has to worry about carrying the nation’s longest losing streak into the offseason for the second straight year. Beating Liberty was also good for the psyche. If Rutgers lost, it would have been the third straight year it lost a home paycheck game to a non-autonomy conference program and the second consecutive loss to one as a home underdog.
How has Nunzio Campanile done as interim head coach after replacing Chris Ash on the sidelines?
He’s done about as well as anyone could ask. When he got the job (and offensive coordinator duties on top of it) he was less than two years removed from being a high school head coach. Then he loses his starting quarterback and best offensive weapon to redshirt off a unit that was already talent-challenged to begin with. When Campanile got the job, I wrote his tour of duty should be considered a success if he beat Liberty and found a way to win one Big Ten game. He’s halfway there.
Is he a candidate for the permanent job? And if not him, then who?
I doubt it. When he got the nod, I figured he needed to go 4-4 to have a serious shot at the job. He’s 1-3 now, and with Ohio State and Penn State still left, I can’t see him getting three more wins. I do think he has a good chance to be retained by the next head coach. Greg Schiano is the name that hangs over this entire Rutgers season, and it will stay that way until he either gets hired or is eliminated from contention. Butch Jones, who was a Rutgers graduate assistant at the start of his career, is another popular name. But the search is really pretty wide open at this point with a month still left in the regular season.
How are Rutgers fans and administrators feeling now about the move into the Big Ten?
There is a small minority of folks in the Rutgers community who wish the school was still in the American Athletic Conference or even the Patriot League, or that Rutgers had tried to get into the ACC. But the overwhelming majority of fans and administrators see Big Ten membership as the best thing that ever happened to Rutgers. Football is struggling mightily, but many of the other programs — men’s basketball, wrestling, field hockey, women’s soccer, rowing — are beginning to climb the Big Ten ranks. That being said, football drives the bus and its struggles hang over the entire operation.
How long do you think it will take for Rutgers to compete in the league?
I don’t think Rutgers is all that far off from being able to go 6-6 and hang with the second-tier programs in the conference. Maybe two to three seasons if they recruit well and work the transfer portal effectively? But in terms of trying to be a contender that can hang with the big boys each year, I have to think that is 7-10 years away.
What’s been the biggest reason for the struggles?
Recruiting, recruiting, recruiting. Rutgers has not been able to build a Big Ten-caliber roster. The depth and talent are lacking. The next head coach needs to change this trend immediately.
Who is going to win Saturday?
Illinois 34, Rutgers 13. Rutgers cannot stop the run and does not tackle well. I expect the Illini to run all over them like last year’s meeting in Piscataway.