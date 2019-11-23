We asked the Iowa football reporter at The Athletic, for his take on the Hawkeyes going into Saturday’s game against Illinois at Kinnick Stadium.
What did the win against Minnesota mean for Iowa?
The victory gave Iowa a signature outcome in a season that had become mundane and somewhat disappointing. The Hawkeyes’ losses came by a total of 14 points to three ranked opponents and all of them were one-score games. Iowa entered the season with championship hopes. But by beating the rival Gophers, it renewed confidence among the players about the quality of their team and retained the Floyd of Rosedale traveling trophy, which is a program goal every year.
What has surprised you the most about Iowa this season?
Iowa’s struggles running the football in a majority of games has been an issue and something the program clearly needs to rectify moving forward. The Hawkeyes have a clear identity on offense with a zone-based running attack with a heavy priority on two plays: inside zone and outside slant. For the third straight season, the Hawkeyes are teetering on averaging less than 4.0 yards per carry. For Iowa to win close games against good teams, it needs to run the ball effectively. I thought Iowa would be able to do it with more consistency.
Where does A.J. Epenesa rank on your list of the all-time best Iowa defensive players? Any chance he comes back in 2020?
A.J. Epenesa is one of the program’s elite players at his position and definitely on the all-decade list. He’s an athletic marvel and a true defensive force along the line of scrimmage. I’d love to see him stay one more year just to make that argument against guys like Alex Karras, Andre Tippett, Adrian Clayborn and LeRoy Smith. I’d say Epenesa certainly is in the discussion. I’m only speculating at this moment, but I’m not sure a player with that much NFL attention could say no to first-round money.
How do Hawkeye fans feel about Illinois?
I’m not sure that there is as much passion in the Iowa-Illinois football series as there was 20 years ago. With the Hawkeyes winning 10 of the last 11 meetings and the teams having that five-year hiatus from 2009 through 2013, there haven’t been many games that were highly anticipated or contained importance. But we all know the history of these clubs and all it takes is one upset or one spark and the series will turn into a rivalry again. Big Ten football will be better once that happens.
Who is going to win?
Objectively, this is a tough matchup for the Illini. Iowa’s strength is in its defense, especially at defensive end with Epenesa and Chauncey Golston. The Hawkeyes are among the better teams nationally in chewing up time of possession and don’t beat themselves with turnovers or penalties. Illinois has done an excellent job of forcing turnovers and turning them into points, but the Hawkeyes have given up just one in the last three games. Considering the game is at Kinnick, I think Iowa wins somewhere around 27-13. But I’m excited to see this improved Illinois team.