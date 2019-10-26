We asked the Lafayette (Ind.) Journal & Courier reporter for his take on the Boilermakers going into Saturday’s game against Illinois at Ross-Ade Stadium.
Before the season, what were your expectations for the Boilermakers?
I thought Purdue had the weapons on offense and the returning experience on defense to win seven games and maybe eight if things broke the right away (staying healthy and not losing to a Nevada-type team). There were big questions on the offensive line, but Jeff Brohm had worked around it his first two years. I thought a step forward for the program would be clinching bowl eligibility before the Old Oaken Bucket game against Indiana.
Obviously, injuries have been a big factor. What else has contributed to the 2-5 start?
Hard to get past the injuries, but the play of both lines — offense and defense — are the main reasons. The running game has been a no-show, in part because of inexperienced backs, but also what’s not happening on the line. They’ve given up too many sacks (10 at Penn State) and forced the offense into becoming one-dimensional. The offensive line has played better since some changes. Defensively, not a lot of pressure from the interior linemen and the inability to stop the run. Purdue has struggled against RPO teams.
How have the fans reacted to the struggles?
I think they understand the injury situation and the lack of talent/depth on the offensive line. What most don’t understand — and I agree with them — is losing to Nevada in the season opener after holding a 17-point lead in the second half. That’s when the Boilermakers were healthy. That loss still stings when you look at the big picture. Overall, no one is ready to ship Brohm out of West Lafayette.
What would a win against Illinois mean for Purdue?
Keeps those slim bowl hopes alive. The Boilermakers have a path to six wins, but little margin for error (see Nevada loss). Plus, Purdue can keep the Cannon for whatever that’s worth.
Jeff Brohm had a chance to return to his alma mater, Louisville. Do you think he regrets staying?
Maybe after Purdue lost to Nevada, but doubtful. When the decision was made, Purdue was the best football job of the two. He made the right call, in my mind. This season hasn’t gone as expected, but this is what happens. There’s still a lot of work, but I think Purdue is positioned to make a move up the Big Ten West standings in the near future.
Who’s going to win?
Purdue 33, Illinois 29. I know the Illini are coming off a signature win, but their defense is giving up big plays and Brohm will find the holes to score points. The Boilermakers will struggle to contain the offense but do enough to pull out the victory.