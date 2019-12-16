His friends jokingly call it the Mike White Bowl.
And why not? The Universities of California and Illinois have enjoyed only a few uplifting football seasons in the last half-century, and White was at the center of short-lived happy days at both locations.
So White, a still-youthful 83, will have a special interest as he attends the Redbox Bowl in Santa Clara, Calif., on Dec. 30, pitting 6-6 Illinois versus 7-5 Cal.
“Looking back, and right up to today, there are a lot of similarities between these programs,” White said from his California home this week.
Happier times
Yes, Mike, the similarities are striking.
As head coach at Cal in 1975, he delivered the Bears’ first Pac-8 title in 18 years (a 6-1 record tied Rose Bowl qualifier UCLA), after which Cal went 44 years under nine coaches with one more co-championship. Not exactly starvation, but few bowl-provided Christmas dinners.
As head coach at Illinois in 1983, White was named UPI National Coach of the Year for leading Illinois to a 9-0 Big Ten sweep for the program’s first Rose Bowl trip in 20 years. After his departure in 1987, Illinois has gone 157-220 overall with no titles (that’s minus-63 since White).
When then-AD Neale Stoner proclaimed “the 80s belong to the Illini,” he could point to a 52-29 (3 ties) record in Big Ten football games. In a harrowing nose-dive, the UI record of the last 26 years shows just two plus-.500 teams in conference play.
‘It’s all recruiting’
No one is better positioned to explain the difficulties of producing winning teams at these programs.
“It’s all recruiting,” White reminds. “That’s a tough sell at both schools, and it takes a team effort involving not only the athletic program but the students, administration, everybody. And we faced academic hurdles at both schools.
“At Illinois, with my contacts in California, we were able to bring in a lot of junior-college players (39 JUCO transfers in his first three seasons), not because we wanted to go that direction, but because we needed to win games early in order to get our foot in the door for Illinois prospects.
“But we soon discovered — and it’s an even worse case today — that so many big Chicagoland athletes are more interested in basketball. And other schools like Notre Dame were very strong in there. We were forced to look toward Florida and New Orleans and all around.”
Academic school
Talent is plentiful in the Bay Area, but Cal’s liberal reputation has been a detriment football-wise.
“The administration was sensitive to academic concerns, and the athletic director (Dave Maggard) saw his role as keeping the academic people happy,” opined White. “I attended Cal, and I knew what it was about. As coach, I never got the feeling that athletic success was as important as it was at USC and UCLA.”
Unceremonious exits
The record shows that White left both of his college head coaching positions in an unceremonious manner.
At Cal, part of the dispute involved players, including 1975 running back Chuck Muncie, who did not attend all their classes. Nor, according to White, did the school provide the counseling support that abounds everywhere today.
Then too, reports circulated that Maggard and White disagreed on the minimums for admittance. White was pushed out the door after an 8-3 season in 1977.
Large crowds had followed those Cal successes, but had long since diminished when he attended the USC game this season, with White noting: “Those students who walked up the hill mostly arrived late and, with the game starting at 8 p.m., a lot of fans were heading home before it ended. It’s a little late to be leaving a stadium at 11:30.”
‘I wanted to stay’
The Illinois story also had academic repercussions, with some administrators decrying the wave of JC transfers. The White era ended after eight seasons (he was 47-41-4) when Chancellor Mort Weir forced White to resign as the result of three NCAA infractions, one of which was an assistant coach’s payment of a hotel room for a prospective recruit.
“I loved Illinois,” White said. “I wanted to stay, and I especially wanted to coach Jeff George. He was on our scout team after transferring from Purdue in 1987.”
As it turned out, coach John Mackovic made good use of George with a 10-2 team in 1989. The highlights of that season were George’s two fourth-quarter TD passes to defeat USC, 14-13, in the season opener.
Reflecting now, White said he particularly enjoyed his return to the UI campus for the Nebraska game earlier this season.
“Lovie Smith allowed me to speak to the team,” he said, “and I was one of the judges for the Tailgreat, which reminded me of the enthusiasm that surrounded our program and all those sellouts (28 straight) when I was there.”
Now comes the Mike White Bowl. He has fond memories of both antagonists.
Loren Tate writes for The News-Gazette. He can be reached at ltate@news-gazette.com.