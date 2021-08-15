When in the workings of man does loyalty and neighborly concern override greed and self-interest?
What is the price to bring irreparable damage to previously friendly relationships, to bolt in a way that indicated secret planning? Don’t ask where Texas is concerned ... the University of Texas, that is.
It will undoubtedly be financially beneficial for the Longhorns to join the Southeastern Conference, even if it takes four years to finalize. But with Oklahoma tagging along, this will devastate the Big 12’s other eight orphans ... er, members. It amounts to the loss of about 50 percent of the conference’s power base and 90 percent of its prestige. In an every-man-for-himself world, where does Iowa State turn? What options remain for West Virginia and Baylor?
College athletics would be far better off if this hadn’t happened, even if past shakeups created some odd-looking conferences.
Sharing the wealth
Imagine what the Big Ten would look like today if, during the Woody-Bo era when it was labeled the Big Two and the Little Eight, the Ohio State and Michigan juggernauts had elected to join the Alabamas and Floridas.
They could have. It would have brought them more revenue. But the Buckeyes and Wolverines have been conference members for more than 100 years, and have willingly participated in reciprocal agreements more beneficial to others than themselves.
Illinois, with its ever-dwindling attendance — sub-40,000 since 2017 — has benefited greatly from partnership with more successful and stronger drawing rivals.
But in the Lone Star state, the Longhorns have always had a wandering eye, and might have joined the Pac-12 a decade ago but for their insistence on retaining the $15 million-per-year Longhorn Network.
They’ve always wanted more than an equal share ... which is their right. But that doesn’t make them a good neighbor, now does it.
What’s next?
With a lot of schools across the country pondering bad ideas, we must wait to see how the shakeup impacts Illini football.
If the new goal is to expand the Big Ten to 16 members, there are no logical additions.
Notre Dame alumni would fight conference membership in football to the death — they see independence as their birthright — and Notre Dame’s connection with the ACC works satisfactorily with the other sports.
Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby traveled to arrange some sort of reciprocal connection with the Pac-12, but those programs west of the Rockies have a longer, deeper tie with the Big Ten.
Making more sense would be a cooperative arrangement in future football scheduling between the longtime Rose Bowl partners, although reports started to surface late Friday night of the Pac-12, Big Ten and ACC — now led by UI graduate Jim Phillips — having preliminary discussions about forming some sort of an alliance.
What that alliance would entail though, isn’t exactly clear as the conference realignment shuffle continues.
Moving forward
Meanwhile, status quo is the best path insofar as Illinois is concerned.
Talk of adjusting the East-West divisions in the Big Ten might throw Illinois into annual football clashes with Ohio State, Penn State or Michigan, which would not be beneficial to the rebuild. Illinois is located in the ideal Big Ten setting alongside Iowa, Northwestern and the rest.
But you can see why Indiana and Michigan State might vote for a different setup.
Within a few years, the Big Ten will be unable to top the SEC’s television income, but Big Ten distributions in excess of $50 million per school should be more than acceptable. Adding two so-so additions wouldn’t help.
Even with occasional trips to Rutgers and Maryland, the Illini have the ideal geographical and competitive scheduling as a member of the West.
Hopefully, it stays that way.
Loren Tate writes for The News-Gazette. He can be reached at late@news-gazette.com.