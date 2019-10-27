WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Lovie Smith’s status is still on the tips of our collective tongues. In a good way, for a change ... yes, that’s what success does.

Urban Meyer, displaying his brilliance as a Big Ten Network analyst, joined veteran Gerry DiNardo in lauding the defensive maneuvers — pack the front, force Wisconsin to pass — that set the stage for the UI’s shocking 24-23 comeback win over the Badgers a week ago.

Saturday’s assignment was dead opposite and, aided by a steady rain at Purdue (it wasn’t a monsoon but, boy, was it steady), Smith’s now-versatile Illini restricted Jeff Brohm’s vaunted aerial attack in a 24-6 near-shutout.

Purdue didn’t reach field goal range for the first 11 possessions before nullifying another great Blake Hayes punt with five completions in a 99-yard fourth-quarter march.

“This was old-school Big Ten football,” said fifth-year senior Dre Brown, the offensive spearhead for Illinois with 131 yards rushing. His 21- and 25-yard bursts set up the second Illini TD before halftime to give Illinois a 17-0 lead.

Illinois completed one pass in the first half, and two more later while the defense not only dominated, but scored on a 13-yard pick-six by Tony Adams in the second quarter. It was Illinois’ game from that moment, and the 4-4 record signals bowl talk with Rutgers coming to town for Dad’s Day next Saturday.

Give the players credit

Looking back now, it is unfortunate but clear that football losses reflect on the players.

Thus, prior to last week, there were few indications that the Illini squad is blessed with all-stars candidates. They’re now viewed in a new light with kicker James McCourt receiving national attention and heading a newly re-evaluated group:

— Gritty defensive linemen, headed by senior Jamal Milan, muddied the front against the massive Badgers, allowing linebackers Dele Harding and Jake Hansen to run free in Smith’s plan to stop Jonathan Taylor. And they were dominant at Purdue.

— Adams, who had 12 tackles as a safety against Nebraska, returned to cornerback for a tide-turning interception a week ago, and topped it with his touchdown on Saturday. With Adams’ move, safeties Sydney Brown and Stanley Green (his 29-yard fumble return gave Illinois 13 recoveries on 17 rival fumbles) led in tackles Saturday.

— Brown and Reggie Corbin provided a 1-2 running punch both Saturdays. The receivers, who filled in for injured Ricky Smalling and Trevon Sidney, turned blockers in Saturday’s downpour.

Patience pays off for Illini

Think how differently you may have viewed these young men, many of whom fought battles with injuries and disappointments to reach this point.

Two examples: (1) McCourt spent three years on campus — THREE — behind Chase McLaughlin, and appeared to trail Danville rookie Caleb Griffin in early August. Brown spent three years — THREE — recovering from two serious knee problems before beginning to show flashes last fall.

One key linebacker, Hansen, missed the entire 2017 season, and his running mate, Harding, was essentially a backup for three seasons. On top of that, count seven key transfers. Imagine the anguish of changing schools in midstream.

So it’s been a long, hard pull just to reach 4-4. And in defeating Purdue, the weather and the gamblers (who tabbed Illinois a 9-point underdog), it’s possible we can view the Wisconsin game as a turning point and not a short-lived fluke.