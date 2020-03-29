Any attempt to set arbitrary dates to resume sports — or anything else — in this climate is absurd.
Easter? Ha ha. May Day? Triple ha.
Whether it is the NBA in June (four Brooklyn Nets have tested positive), major league baseball by the Fourth of July or any level of football in the fall, we’re just guessing.
The Masters in September? OK, sounds reasonable. Set up the TV cameras for home consumption, with some degree of “social distancing” by the assemblage on hand. Surely, by September, that will be possible.
But here’s what we’re learning. Ghost games for contact sports don’t work. However logical it seemed to produce sports events for TV only, however safe it might be for those carefully spaced on the scene, the idea hasn’t caught on ... not even for outdoor, non-contact sports like tennis and golf.
Finding out the facts
So we need fans. About which we have come to realize: Permission by governing bodies won’t necessarily mean that people, who are now asked to keep their distance, will soon be willing to rub elbows in tight quarters.
Folks aren’t clairvoyant but they’re more alert. They don’t know what bugs their neighbor is carrying around. And they’re becoming much more knowledgeable about these pandemics because they’re home watching TV and reading about them. The populace can now cite the facts that diseases of this nature (1) multiply constantly if not deterred, (2) never entirely go away, (3) often mutate into resistant forms and (4) have been known to return in waves.
A century ago, when citizens became overconfident as the Spanish flu appeared to wane in the summer of 1918, it rocked the nation with a second wave that peaked that October (the middle of the football season). Bob Zuppke’s Big Ten champs (4-0) had what was listed as “zero attendance” for one October game, and drew a season-high 2,786 for a 13-0 home win by the Illini over Ohio State.
You tell me: Assuming the heat of July-August calms the COVID-19 outbreak, will the football-mad communities of Columbus, Ohio, and Ann Arbor, Mich., bring together 100,000 viewers for games in September? Or will it be as one bright viewer exclaimed earlier this month: “The crowd doesn’t have many fans in it.”
NCAA has some big decisions coming
If the business of sports has hit the brakes in competition, it continues in the drawing rooms. The NCAA Council will settle on a scholarship-expanding plan this week to provide a “redshirt year” of eligibility for all those missing out on spring sports.
And later on, we can expect the monumental decision giving immediate eligibility to first-time transfers (like the UI’s Alan Griffin and Tevian Jones) in all sports ... most importantly football and basketball.
This will turn loose Illinois coach Lovie Smith on his plan to add at least another half-dozen football transfers to his 13-man lineup of recruits.
Disregarding the fact that the 6-7 Illini finished on another slide, being outscored 83-40 in the last three losses to Iowa, Northwestern and California, a senior-laden team promises to be Smith’s best.
Let’s take a look at Illinois football
But if we dare to ponder the UI’s 2020 football campaign, one point deserves emphasis. Anticipating the Big Ten West’s rush-first tendencies, the Illini defensive line must be rebuilt with new coaches Al Davis (tackles) and Jimmy Lindsey (ends) and a new starting quartet ... all without spring preparation.
Gone are the four starters: tackles Jamal Milan and Tymir Oliver, and ends Oluwole Betiku and Ayo Shogbonyo. Veteran help is desperately needed to support four returnees likely to step in: seniors Owen Carney and Isaiah Gay, and juniors Calvin Avery and Jamal Woods.
One has already arrived. Christian Bell, a former Alabama redshirt who participated in 24 games at Wisconsin, has signed on.
At 249 pounds, he is expected to join Gay as an edge rusher. But Illinois needs more experienced interior beef because, as we should know, incoming freshmen can’t be expected to play at a winning level in the Big Ten trenches.
That is one huge Illini football concern we must carry around while Smith works the transfer portal in an uncertain world.