Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette Illinois coach Lovie Smith talks to the media before they interviewed new coaches defensive ends coach Jimmy Lindsey and defensive tackles coach Alfred Davis. They were in the second floor lobby of the Smith Center in Champaign on Monday, Feb. 3, 2020.Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette Illinois coach Lovie Smith talks to the media before they interviewed new coaches defensive ends coach Jimmy Lindsey and defensive tackles coach Alfred Davis. They were in the second floor lobby of the Smith Center in Champaign on Monday, Feb. 3, 2020.