We’re seeing no games, but country-wide football recruiting for upcoming high school seniors is sizzling like a California wildfire.
Except for the Illini. Once again, they’re falling far behind in the high school market while staying heavily engaged in the collegiate transfer portal. Already bolstering the varsity are 13 valued squadmen who enrolled previously at another four-year school, starting with former Michigan quarterback Brandon Peters, former Southern Cal receiver Josh Imatorbhebhe, former Washington linebacker Milo Eifler and former Georgia tight end Luke Ford.
So, yes, with a 25-man senior class on hand, Lovie Smith has patched together a competitive, though dangerously thin squad if — the big IF — the 2020 season conquers the virus threat.
But thinking long term, can any program attain success without a strong connection with the prep ranks, particularly with those in the home state?
Around the state
With today’s focus on the 2021 class, we see late-November foe Ohio State No. 1 nationally with one five-star and 13 four-stars among 18 commits.
New staffs at Rutgers and Michigan State show 12 and 11 pledges, respectively. Checking the Big Ten West, Iowa is No. 7 nationally with 15 commits and Minnesota is No. 9 with 15. Wisconsin shows 10 additions, Northwestern eight and Purdue seven.
Then comes Illinois with two: quarterback Samari Collier of DeSoto, Texas, and defensive back Prince Green of Griffin, Ga. Most in-state talent, such as it is, seems to be looking elsewhere.
The state’s top prospect, according to Rivals.com, is quarterback J.J. McCarthy of Nazareth Academy, who chose Michigan. Lake Forest linebacker Mac Uihlein will attend Northwestern. The only four-star tackle, New Trier’s David Davidkov, joined Iowa’s banner group.
Notre Dame took lineman Pat Coogan of Marist and safety Justin Walters of Bolingbrook. Minnesota’s highly aggressive coach P.J. Fleck landed four of the state’s top 17.
Within the state, the Illini are left to deal with what’s left. And this isn’t new.
2018: In-state preps who signed with the UI class of 24 are backup offensive linemen Julian Pearl of Danville and Jordyn Slaughter of Belleville Althoff, and reserve quarterback Coran Taylor of Peoria.
2019: The 16 high school newcomers included one front-line Illinois product, redshirted defensive end Keith Randolph of Belleville West, and likely reserves Nick Fedanzo, Evan Kirts, Griffin Moore and Joseph Thompson.
2020: Smith offered 19 prospects from within the state and got none. Of 247Sports’ top 25 Illinois players, Iowa and Northwestern each took five, and Michigan landed Lincoln-Way East receiver A.J. Henning, the grandson of 1984 UI basketball star Quinn Richardson.
2021: It’s early, and several Illinoisans are described as leaners, including Josh Kreutz, the 265-pound son of former Bears center Olin Kreutz. But we aren’t aware of any home-grown takers yet.
Ask the experts
OK, what’s going on? Why all these Illini whiffs within the state?
(1) “We see declining numbers of talent in the state,” says prep football expert Edgy Tim O’Halloran, who conducted his latest camp numbering 500 preps in January.
“It corresponds with the exodus of people from the state,” he said. “And for the last 20-30 years, a large percentage of black athletes in the city (the Michael Jordan influence) favor basketball. The Illini football teams haven’t been successful, and outsiders like Cincinnati and Minnesota in particular, have stepped in.”
Side note: Rivals.com lists 25 top in-state preps, only one of whom is a defensive lineman, highlighting the shortage of front-four beef that is the UI’s major concern.
Recruiting guru Tom Lemming offered: “At one time, the Chicago Catholic League was the best Catholic football league in the country. Now many others are better. As for Lovie, I’ve been in the business since the 1970s, and I know everybody, but I’ve never met Lovie. I think he came to Illinois with a pro mentality and had to familiarize himself with college recruiting. Successful coaches see recruiting as an around-the-clock hobby, not as a job.”
Recruiting tidbits
(2) Elite teams like Notre Dame (new Bears tight end Cole Kmet from Arlington Heights) and Ohio State (linebacker Tuf Borland from Bolingbrook), and more recently Iowa (A.J. Epenesa from Edwardsville), pick off the state’s best NFL prospects, leaving Illinois to seemingly conclude that it makes more sense to take the remaining three-stars in Georgia, Florida and Texas than from Illinois. This is undoubtedly true.
(3) When Smith arrived ahead of the 2016 season, he favored assistants with pro experience, and he added former Bears aide Gill Byrd in 2018.
The state’s prep coaches were slow to feel a connection. Smith has since changed that approach with Byrd, Hardy Nickerson, Mike Phair, Luke Butkus and others leaving. Former prep coach Cory Patterson has emerged as arguably his most productive recruiter. Even so, Missouri’s new staff has charged into Patterson’s St. Louis territory to grab four of the best 2021 prospects, including 4-star defensive end Travion Ford of Lutheran North.
(4) Iowa has been a natural landing spot for hundreds of Illinois students who find difficulty with enrollment here. And so it is with the athletic side. While we don’t always learn the truth as to why players decommit, the answer might correspond with the top receiver who was denied enrollment at Illinois and joined Luke Fickell’s on-the-rise program at Cincinnati.
(5) Biggest reason of all: lack of success. Just when late-game rallies against Wisconsin and Michigan State seemed to turn the program, the Illini lost to Iowa, Northwestern and California by a scoring margin of 83-40. Illinois had only one 100-yard rusher in the last nine games, raising questions about the returning offensive line.
Prospects want to join winners. For those beyond the campus, the UI football brand stands in direct relationship to a 10-year Big Ten record of 20 wins and 63 losses.
High school recruiting isn’t the whole story. Thirteen transfers can be difference-makers.
But it hard to visualize long-term success with this kind of patchwork approach. We tend to forget that Mike White’s Illini went 4-7 and 3-7-1 when the California junior-college transfers petered out.