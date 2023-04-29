The hopes and dreams of three football fans rested on the realization of Devon Witherspoon‘s NFL destination on Thursday night.
Arizona State seniors Trask Morgan, Chris Voutsas and Cameron Albriktsen ventured to Union Station in Kansas City, Mo., with hopes that their teams — the Raiders, Lions and Seahawks, respectively — would select the former Illini cornerback with their first-round pick.
Their hopes were high; the Seahawks owned the fifth overall pick with the Lions and Raiders due to pick sixth and seventh.
“He’s my number one,” Morgan said. “I want him.”
“I love him, he’s a dog, he fits our culture great,” Voutsas agreed.
Albriktsen didn’t think the Seahawks had a chance at Witherspoon but had former Illini running back Chase Brown on his big board.
“I watched some game this year where I saw Chase Brown and I remembered his name,” Albriktsen said. “I just need some decent backup for Kenneth Walker here so I definitely wouldn’t mind it.”
It was Albriktsen, however, who had the last laugh when the Seattle Seahawks selected Witherspoon with the fifth overall pick.
“I think I’ve done like 500 mock drafts, never put a corner there,” Albriktsen said. “I stole him from my buddies; hopefully that turns out to be positive for me. They’re probably going to be mad with their picks but I’ll take it.”