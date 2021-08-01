Top of the Morning, Aug. 1, 2021
As if on the recruiting trail, Bret Bielema went out of his way to hobnob with the most loyal of Illinois football fans at Monday’s meet-and-greet at the Elks Lodge in Savoy.
That included a face-to-face with 96-year-old Reeda Charis, who had a simple request of the new coach.
“I told him I’m working on 97,” she said, “and that I wanted to see a good game. He said he’ll try.“
Reeda might have a good-luck charm to help the cause this fall: a necklace from Illini legend Red Grange’s wife, Muggs, who was known to wear it while watching the Galloping Ghost in college and the NFL.
Muggs eventually gave the necklace to good friend and Campustown businesswoman Anne Johnston. When Anne passed away in January 2021, she left the necklace to her good friend, Reeda.
“It was quite an honor that Anne wanted me to have it,” Reeda said. “I only wear it on Illini occasions.”
Reeda and her late husband, Bill, were Illini season ticket-holders for decades. So deep was their devotion that after retirement, they moved from Springfield to Champaign to be closer to State Farm Center and Memorial Stadium.
Bill died in February 2020. Reeda, especially spry for someone “working on 97,” will cheer extra-hard to make up for his absence.
She would have preferred to golf with Bielema and her fellow Illini Quarterback Club members on Monday, but “my knees got bad on me,” Reeda said. But she enjoyed getting to meet Coach afterward.
“I think they’re going to do great,” she said.