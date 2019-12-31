Top of the Morning, Dec. 31, 2019
Our popular Instagram account (News-Gazette) reached another milestone a week ago: 8,000 followers.
Our Top Nine in 2019 was dominated by Illinois football (four) and its surprising return to the postseason.
Other insights of note:
— Most liked photo (above): From his perch in the press box, Voice of the Illini Brian Barnhart captured the postgame scene at Spartan Stadium after a stunning comeback win that made Lovie Smith’s team bowl elible.
— Most commented: Robin Scholz’s photo of Trump protester Chase Turner at the corner of Springfield and Prospect in Champaign.
— Most shared: Julie Wurth’s photo of Kam’s being demolished.
— Most saved: Ed Bond’s video of Barnhart’s and Martin O’Donnell’s radio call of the Illini’s game-winning touchdown against Michigan State.
— Most follows: Scholz’s photo of our All-Area volleyball team goofing off in our studio.
At news-gazette.com
Here’s what was trending at our website, which in a seven-day period ending Sunday saw 1,164,529 pageviews:
TOP STORIES
2. Eventually, band will get back together
3. Long run ends for Hooters in Champaign
TOP SPORTS STORIES
1. 2019 holiday basketball tournament scoreboard
2. 38th News-Gazette All-State Volleyball: Meet the team
3. 2019 News-Gazette All-Area football: Complete team
TOP PHOTO GALLERIES
3. On The Town: Dancing with the C-U Stars 2019
TOP VIDEOS
1. Tuscola vs. Monticello boys’ basketball highlights
2. It’s Your Business: Huber’s fulfills its role as neighborhood bar
News-Gazette