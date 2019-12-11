Provided Volunteers remove chairback seats at Memorial Stadium on Sunday. It was a two-hour process that involved about 150 people of all ages. "It is labor intensive," Villa Grove High AD Noreen Acton said. "We have hard-working kids, parents and coaches here in Villa Grove and Heritage. They show up and they get the job done. It really is a sight to see everyone working together to get the job done. We are so thankful for their efforts."