Top of the Morning, Dec. 11, 2019
The Illini’s turnaround in football might mean more business for the hard-working helpers from Villa Grove and Heritage schools.
Students, parents and staff have descended upon Memorial Stadium before and after each of the last nine seasons to install and remove chairbacks in the bleachers. The “Stadium Seat Fundraiser” — orchestrated by the likes of Carol Ezell, Melissa Arbuckle, Jeana Block and currently Bridget Taylor — is “a well-oiled machine,” Villa Grove athletic director Noreen Acton said, ”that took a few years to fine-tune.”
On an unseasonable warm Sunday (above), about 150 volunteers wrapped up this season’s 3,700-seat project. The community-wide effort allows the area high schools to purchase, among other things, new uniforms and cushioned seats for their basketball and volleyball teams.
“We plan to continue for many years,” Acton aaid, “and hope the Illini (have) continued success and we tend to sell more seats.”