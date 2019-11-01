On Page C-2 in today’s sports section is a photo of Illinois coach Lovie Smith celebrating on Zuppke Field after his team upset Wisconsin on Oct. 19.
Illinois took out a full-page ad in Friday’s newspaper with a letter from Smith.
The ad is running only in The News-Gazette.
Smith thanked the fans for their support and asked them to show up for this week’s Dad’s Day game against Rutgers.
“I would love for our Fighting Illini football team to run out of the tunnel this Saturday to a packed Memorial Stadium,” the fourth-year coach wrote.
Illinois is 4-4 after two consecutive wins and needs two more to become bowl eligible. The team is a 21-point favorite against the Scarlet Knights.
“Lovie has been so complimentary of how fans have been supportive through the tough times and now they are starting to see some of the resurgence and the good times,” Illinois associate athletic director Cassie Arner said. “He just wanted to thank the fans and I thought it would be cool to take out a full-page ad. This community is the heart of Illinois country. It’s a very appropriate place to do it.”
On to my weekend recommendations:
TODAY
“The Late Show With Stephen Colbert,” 10:30 p.m., CBS
Tonight’s guests include rapper/actor Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson and Conan O’Brien.
SATURDAY
“Saturday Night Live,” 10:30 p.m., NBC
Actress Kristen Stewart returns for her second turn in charge. Expect an appearance by Alec Baldwin.
SUNDAY
2019 MTV EMAs, 8 p.m., MTV
That’s the European Music Awards, aired live from Seville, Spain. Singer/songwriter Becky G is host.