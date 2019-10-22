Top of the Morning, Oct. 22, 2019
Remarkably, Martin O’Donnell had a voice when he showed up for work Monday.
The radio analyst for Illinois football gave his lungs a serious workout after James McCourt’s field goal beat Wisconsin on Saturday. As Voice of the Illini Brian Barnhart described the chaotic, happy scene unfolding on Zuppke Field, O’Donnell hollered like, well, a former Illini who couldn’t believe his eyes.
Final call from the booth. @IlliniFootball on @IlliniLearfield @wdws1400 and @whms975 pic.twitter.com/Z6mlQDhwxE— Scott Beatty (@scott_beatty) October 19, 2019
His eruption started along the lines of “Let’s Gooooooooo!” and went from there, incredibly joyous and impossible to transcribe.
“I’ve been saving it up a little bit,” O’Donnell said Sunday night.
The classic call played out Saturday night on ESPN. Hear it for yourself above and at the tail end of today’s radio replay, which starts at 6 p.m. at WHMS 97.5-FM and WDWS 1400-AM.
“The last three minutes of the game, I felt like I was going to throw up,” O’Donnell said. “Knowing how much the guys have been through, knowing how important this was to them. ... I was just pumped up, so excited we won.”
You think?
“Brian’s the pro,” O’Donnnell said. “I just try not to swear.”
