For a second, John O’Donnell of Champaign thought about storming the field from his seat in Row 45, Section 103 after the Illini’s upset of No. 6 Wisconsin on Saturday.
“But at my advanced age, I might not have made it down to the field,” the soon-to-be 90-year-old said, “much less able to climb over the” wall.
O’Donnell was in charge of Memorial Stadium in 1983 when fans routinely acted like they did last weekend. The only difference: It was a bit more intense.
After the UI’s 33-0 romp of No. 4 Iowa on Oct. 1, 1983, our Loren Tate wrote that “riotous knuckleheads rushed out to tear down the south goal post.”
Truth.
“When the melee started, I sent security out to the field but pulled them back,” O’Donnell said. “We thought someone might get hurt.”
As the picture shows, students conquered the goal post and carried it away in chunks, “some to Kam’s, some to their dorm rooms,” O’Donnell said. “There were a lot of stories where the pieces ended up.”
To combat additional “spontaneous” souvenir grabs in ’83, O’Donnell had UI security and state police positioned in both end zones after the final buzzer sounded.
“I told our guys, ‘Don’t hit them with billy clubs, just keep them away,’” O’Donnell, who turns 90 on Nov. 25, said while reminiscing in an email to several former co-workers Saturday.
“It got a little wild, but it was a fun time,” he said of the ’83 win over Iowa. “You like to see that kind of reaction and the impetus to have that kind of reaction.”